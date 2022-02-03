WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin and Whitley County wrestling teams hooked up in another exciting event on senior night with both teams wrestling to a 42-all tie.
Both teams had seven wrestlers pick-up wins. Corbin winners were: JP Carmichael (113), Grace Parrett (150), Gage Feltner (157), Clem Sell (175), Sam Jones (190), Seth Huff (215), and Gage Douglas (285).
Whitley County’s winners were: Eliza Pirini (106), Ryder Yount (120), Jackson Sutton (126), Tyler King (132), Anthony Colmus (138), Andrew Meadors (144), and Sam Haynes (165).
“It was a pretty exciting night of wrestling,” Corbin coach Chuck Davis said. “It came down to the last match and ended in a 42-42 tie. Our kids are improving every time they hit the mat. We made some mistakes due to lack of experience, but we also improved in some areas we struggled in last week.
“All of the coaches are looking forward to the future of Redhound wrestling,” he added. “We have lots of young kids out and they are starting to figure some things out. The Lady Redhounds will travel to Lexington on Saturday to compete in the KYWCA Kentucky Girls State Championships at Tates Creek High School.”
Whitley County coach Brad Lawson was proud of the way his team continued to excel throughout the matches.
“I am happy with the result of our match,” he said. “My young wrestlers competed to the best of their ability. Many of my varsity wrestling spots are filled by seventh or eighth graders and freshmen. Seeing them wrestle the way they did, made me very proud. Some of my more experienced wrestlers made some mistakes that cost them during their matches. “Each team's wrestlers have improved a great deal since the last time we wrestled,” Lawson added. “Which is amazing to see. Wrestling tough opponents are the key to finding success in the postseason in wrestling.”
Corbin vs Whitley County
Results
106 Eliga Pirini (Whitley) Forfeit
113 JP Carmichael (Corbin) fall over Wesley Meadors (Whitley)
120 Ryder Yount (Whitley) fall over Chloe Hensley (Corbin)
126 Jackson Sutton (Whitley) DQ over BJ Jackson (Corbin)
132 Tyler King (Whitley) fall over Maddox Sizemore (Corbin)
138 Anthony Colmus (Whitley) fall over John Hail (Corbin)
144 Andrew Meadors (Whitley) fall over Koryon Smith (Corbin)
150 Grace Parrett (Corbin) Forfeit
157 Gage Feltner (Corbin) fall over Brenden Hopkins (Whitley)
165 Sam Haynes (Whitley) fall over Max Cathers (Corbin)
175 Clem Sell (Corbin) fall over Andy Sears (Whitley)
190 Seth Jones (Corbin) fall over Taya Allen (Whitley)
215 Seth Huff (Corbin) fall over Ethan Renfro (Whitley)
285 Gage Douglas (Corbin) fall over Payton Lawson (Whitley)
