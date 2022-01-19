The Corbin vs. South Laurel boys game has been postponed due to water leaking on the floor. A date has not been given yet for when the game will be finished. South Laurel leads 58-49 with 4:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. | Photo by Darrin Spencer
Corbin vs. South Laurel boys game postponed
