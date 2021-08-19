MONTICELLO — The defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds opened their season with an easy two-set win over Wayne County on Thursday.
Corbin (1-0) opened up first set play with a 25-18 victory before cruising to an easy 25-13 Win in the second set.
“Our girls were ready to play,” Corbin coach Vanessa Wiseman said. “You could tell that from the moment they stepped on the floor. We played smart and eliminated mistakes. Everyone had the same mission tonight and that was to come out and get our first win of the season. We played clean and everyone did their job which is why we are pleased with the outcome tonight. Go Redhounds.”
