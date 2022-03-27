BOWLING GREEN — Curt Hart’s Corbin Redhounds turned in an impressive performance during this past weekend’s Greenwood Invitational.
Corbin (6-2) picked up wins over Louisville Christian Academy and Greenwood before falling in the finals to DuPont Manual, 3-2.
“This was a really good tournament for us,” Hart said. “Playing three good teams, Louisville Christian Academy, Greenwood, and Louisville DuPont Manual in a 24-hour period was a challenge for the Redhounds.
“I was very proud of how all our players rose to the occasion and fought for every point played in singles and doubles,” he added. “Playing against strong programs will definitely help us improve and prepare for regional play.”
Saturday’s Matches
Finals
DuPont Manual 3, Corbin 2
Singles
No. 1 Quinn Maguet (C) lost to Alex England (DM), 3-6, 2-6
No. 2 Dylan Koen (C) def. Yash Pathak (DM), 6-3, 6-1
No. 3 Nate Hill (C) def. Saumyan Viswanthan (DM), 2-6, 7-5 10-8
Doubles
No. 1 Daniel Byrley/John Ball (C) lost to Ethan Pack/Gabe Steen (DM), 4-6, 4-6
No. 2 Harrison Schuhmann/Ben Mynatt (C) lost to Aryan Arusam/Andrew Recktenwa (DM), 1-6, 2-6
Semifinals
Corbin 3, Greenwood 2
Singles
No. 1 Quinn Maguet (C) lost to Dylan Dethridge (G), 4-6, 3-6
No. 2 Dylan Koen (C) def. Landon Truh (G), 6-2, 6-4
No. 3 Nate Hill (C) def. Tyler Sherrie (G), 6-2, 7-5
Doubles
No. 1 John Ball/Daniel Byrley (C) lost to Gary Zheng/Seth Thomas (G), 4-6, 4-6
No. 2 Harrison Schuhmann/Ben Mynatt (C) def. Jonathan Frost/Griffin Cupchella (G), 6-2, 4-6, 10-7
Friday’s Match
Corbin 3, Louisville Christian Academy 2
The Redhounds turned in an impressive to advance to semifinal action of the Greenwood Invitational by defeating Louisville Christian Academy, 3-2.
“It was a great win for the Corbin boys’ team against a very good Louisville Christian Academy team,” Corbin coach Curt Hart said. “This was a total team effort to capture the victory. Dylan Koen secured Corbin’s first point with an impressive win at No. 2 singles defeating Marc Warren, one and zero. The No. 2 doubles team of Daniel Byrley and Harrison Schuhmann had a tough match today and defeated LCA’s Allott and Cunningham in a third set super tie-break.
“Corbin was tied 2-2 going into the deciding match at No. 1 singles,” he added. “Quinn Maguet played extremely well defeating Colby Benson in a long two-hour match. I was proud of how all our players played today.”
Singles
No. 1. Quinn Maguet (C) def. Colby Bensen (LCA), 6-4, 2-6, 10-4
No. 2 Dylan Koen (C) def. Marc Warren (LCA), 6-1, 6-3
No. 3 Ben Mynatt (C) lost to Jim Reilly (LCA), 0-6, 2-6
Doubles
No. 1 John Ball/Nate Hill (C) lost to Luke English/Eric Carter (LCA), 2-6, 3-6
No. 2 Daniel Byrley/Harrison Schuhmann (C) def. Ben Abbott/Bill Cunningham (LCA), 6-4, 3-6, 10-8
