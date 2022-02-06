GEORGETOWN — Corbin played a rare Sunday game and came out on top, blowing out Scott County, 81-42.
Isaac Wilson’s squad started red-hot from the floor and never looked back during its 39-point blowout win.
The Lady Redhounds scored 27 points in the first quarter and took an 11-point edge into the second quarter. By the time halftime came around, Corbin’s lead had grown to 48-25.
Corbin continued to pour it on in the second half, outscoring the Lady Cardinals, 33-17. The Lady Redhounds shot 56.9 percent (29-of-51) from the floor, including a 13-of-22 effort from 3-point range. They connected on 10-of-14 shot attempts from behind the arc in the first half alone.
"I feel like it was the strongest first half we've had all year," Wilson said. "To see us come out strong was nice. It's the kind of effort today that can win the region. We feel like we've been playing up and down, and we just haven't clicked, but today, we played together. We feel like if we keep playing like this we can be a dangerous team."
Shelby Stewart turned in a game-high 17 points while Darcie Anderson and Kallie Housley reached scored 15 points apiece. Bailey Stewart added a 10-point scoring effort.
Corbin has now won six of its last seven games and will host Whitley County Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Corbin 81, Scott County 42
Corbin 27 21 21 12 81
Scott County 16 9 13 4 42
Corbin (81) — S. Stewart 17, Stidham 6, Housley 15, Anderson 15, B. Stewart 10, R. Walker 1, Hill 3, I. Walker 2, Wilson 2, Angel 7, Faulkner 3.
Scott County (42) — A. Mosby 2, Moore 10, Tompkins 16, Hall 3, Young 6, Price 5.
