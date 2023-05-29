LEXINGTON — Eric Maguet’s first year as head coach of the Corbin Redhound tennis team has been a success, with the team winning their 22nd 13th Region championship, and finishing the regular season with a 20-2 record.
Now, the team is focused on state tournament play, with five Redhound players ready to see what they can accomplish beginning Tuesday.
In singles play, 13th Region singles champion Quinn Maguet will look to make a deep run after earning a No. 9 seed in the state tournament.
“I’m so proud of Quinn after winning the last three regional championships in doubles, he made a nice transition to singles this year,” Eric Maguet said. “As his dad, I’ve seen first hand how hard he’s worked on and off the court. He has lifted weights with the football team every morning since January before school at 7 a.m. to get stronger and get to this point.“
Eric Maguet is proud of his son’s hard work on and off the court, saying he has an excellent chance to make a deep run.
13th Region doubles duo Nate Hill and John Ball put together a 19-2 regular season mark and hope to make a run beginning on Tuesday.
“Nate Hill and John Ball had a great year as well beating some very good teams along the way including Henry Clay, GRC, Central Hardin and Greenwood,” Eric Maguet said. “Culminating with winning the regional doubles title in their first year playing together. They received a very tough first round draw but hopefully will play well to be able to compete.”
Ben Mynatt and Jacob Frazier (16-5) are looking to continue their impressive play after reaching the boys doubles regional finals last week.
Eric Maguet is confident in the duo, saying they played some very good tennis and he looks for them to compete nicely and hopefully get a couple of wins at state.
“They really helped our team this year,” Eric Maguet said. “It was both boys’ first year competing in the region and they played some very good tennis.
Eric Maguet is proud of his team’s total effort and the winning tradition of tennis at Corbin. He credits his assistant Jeff Hill and his wife Darla for their contributions behind the scenes.
