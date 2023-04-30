LONDON — Corbin’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams took home a sweep of first place efforts while participating in the Cardinal Classic.
The Lady Redhounds (137 points) slipped past runner-up South Laurel (135) by two points while Williamsburg (4th, 67 points), Whitley County (8th, 26), and Lynn Camp (11th, 15) rounded out the 12 participating teams.
Corbin turned in three first-place efforts during the meet — winning the 4x800 Meter Relays; Maddie Jo Russell winning the 300 Meter Hurdles, and Alex Herren placing first in the 3200 Meter Run.
Led by Gracie Hoskins’ three first place efforts in the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, and 400 Meter Dash, South Laurel finished with seven first-place finishes. Chloe Powenski placed first in Discus, and Shot Put while Kenzie Hubbard finished first in the 300 Meter Hurdles while the 4x400 Meter Relay Team took home first-place honors.
On the boys’ side, Corbin dominated with 192 points while Whitley County placed third with 102 points. South Laurel (4th, 82), and Williamsburg (5th, 56) rounded out the local teams’ efforts.
Tye Stevens led the Redhounds with three first-place efforts, winning the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, and 400 Meter Dash. Corbin also won the 4x100 Meter Relays, the 4X200 Meter Relays, and the 4x800 Meter Relays.
NaShawn Brooks won the 110 Meter Hurdles, and the 300 Meter Hurdles while Parker Stacy (Pole Vault), Connor Messer (800 Meter Run), and Blake Lawson (Triple Jump) also took home first-place finishes.
South Laurel had three first-place efforts with Jacob Tapscott winning the 800 Meter Run, Will Stanko winning the 1600 Meter Run, and the 4x400 Meter Relay team capturing first-place honors.
Whitley County’s Brayden Mahan placed first in High Jump turning in the Colonels’ lone first-place finish.
Cardinal Classic Track & Field Meet
Girls’ Team Scores
1. Corbin 137, 2. South Laurel 135, 3. Harlan County 122, 4. Williamsburg 67, 5. Pineville 43, 6. Knox Central 41, 7. Somerset 28, 8. Whitley County 26, 9. Clay County 20, 9. Casey County 20, 11. Lynn Camp 15, 12. Jackson County 7.
Boys’ Team Scores
1. Corbin 194, 2. Harlan County 121, 3. Whitley County 102, 4. South Laurel 82, 5. Williamsburg 56, 6. Somerset 45, 7. Pineville 31, 8. Clay County 26, 9. Casey County 20, 10. Knox Central 9, 11. Jackson County 5.
Girls’ Individual Results
Top Five Finishes Only
Corbin
200 METER DASH
28.87 Davie Smith 4th
800 METER RUN
2:40.50 Jaycee Frye 2nd
1600 METER RUN
5:53.35 Jaycee Frye 2nd
5:57.36 Alex Herren 4th
3200 METER RUN
13:08.98 Alex Herren 1st
100 METER HURDLES
19.30 Emma Good 4th
300 METER HURDLES
50.20 Maddie Jo Russell 1st
54.32 Emma Good 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
54.29 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:59.45 Relay Team 4th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:34.81 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
10:36.79 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Belle Estep 2nd
4-6 Kylie Clem 5th Finals
LONG JUMP
15-5 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd
13-7 Belle Estep 5th
TRIPLE JUMP
29-4.5 Emma Good 3rd
POLE VAULT
5-0 Maycee Turner 3rd
Lynn Camp
800 METER RUN
2:44.60 Abby Mabe 4th
1600 METER RUN
5:45.70 Abby Mabe 1st
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
13.15 Gracie Hoskins 1st
200 METER DASH
26.36 Gracie Hoskins 1st
400 METER DASH
57.90 Gracie Hoskins 1st
1:07.74 Kenlea Murray 4th
800 METER RUN
2:45.23 Chloe Mastin 5th
1600 METER RUN
6:00.37 Chloe Mastin 5th
3200 METER RUN
13:39.60 Rose Stanko 4th
100 METER HURDLES
17.37 Kenzie Hubbard 1st
20.94 Emma Jackson 5th
300 METER HURDLES
50.77 Kenzie Hubbard 2nd
4X100 METER RELAY
57.34 Relay Team 5th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:59.53 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:23.03 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
11:34.45 Relay Team 4th
HIGH JUMP
4-6 Emily Cox 5th
TRIPLE JUMP
29-8 Kenzie Hubbard 2nd
28-9.5 Emma Jackson 4th
DISCUS
105-7 Chloe Powenski 1st
SHOT PUT
34-6 Chloe Powenski 1st
Whitley County
100 METER DASH
13.88 Autumn Sawyers 5th
200 METER DASH
29.13 Autumn Sawyers 5th
DISCUS
81-3 Alba Castillo Lopez 3rd
SHOT PUT
27-7 Alba Castillo Lopez 4th
26-3.5 Chloe Mckiddy 5th
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
13.69 Madison Peace 3rd
400 METER DASH
1:03.87 Madison Peace 2nd
100 METER HURDLES
17.79 Lylah Mattingly 3rd
300 METER HURDLES
51.48 Lylah Mattingly 3rd
4X100 METER RELAY
56.66 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:55.25 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
11:10.09 Relay Team 3rd
LONG JUMP
15-2 Alana Mah 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
27-9 Heidi Wiles 5th
DISCUS
68-6 Abigail Stephens 5th
Boys’ Individual Results
Top Five Finishes Only
Corbin
100 METER DASH
11.57 Tye Stevens 1st
200 METER DASH
22.76 Tye Stevens 1st
23.92 Jayce Stewart 3rd
24.48 Jaxon Storms 5th
400 METER DASH
50.79 Tye Stevens 1st
800 METER RUN
1:56.33 Connor Messer 1st
2:05.36 Coleman Anderson 4th
1600 METER RUN
4:46.03 John Hail 2nd
5:01.55 Nolan Brock 5th
3200 METER RUN
11:06.42 Koby Perkins 4th
11:12.07 Nolan Brock 5th
110 METER HURDLES
16.27 NaShawn Brooks 1st
19.31 JB Llewellyn 4th
20.10 Euell Martinez 5th
300 METER HURDLES
44.86 NaShawn Brooks 1st
47.81 JB Llewellyn 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
46.06 Relay Team 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:37.33 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:44.05 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:43.55 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
6-0 Hayden Llewellyn 2nd
LONG JUMP
18-1 NaShawn Brooks 4th
17-6.5 Hayden Llewellyn 5th
TRIPLE JUMP
40-8.75 Blake Lawson 1st
37-10 NaShawn Brooks 4th
POLE VAULT
11-0 Parker Stacy 1st
DISCUS
108-6 Jace Hatfield 5th
Lynn Camp
(Didn’t have any top Five Finishes)
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
12.10 Gage Larkey 5th
400 METER DASH
54.22 Jeremy Steele 2nd
800 METER RUN
2:02.01 Jacob Tapscott 3rd
1600 METER RUN
4:33.78 Jacob Tapscott 1st
3200 METER RUN
9:59.91 Will Stanko 1st
4X100 METER RELAY
48.95 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:41.72 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:38.61 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
9:05.44 Relay Team 4th
HIGH JUMP
5-8 Wes Dowell 5th
POLE VAULT
9-0 Taitum Harris 4th
9-0 Austin White 5th
Whitley County
100 METER DASH
11.93 Brayden Mahan 4th
200 METER DASH
24.07 Rowen Walters 4th
3200 METER RUN
11:02.62 Dre Ellis 3rd
4X100 METER RELAY
46.31 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:37.65 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:44.77 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
8:46.36 Relay Team 2nd
HIGH JUMP
6-0 Brayden Mahan 1st
6-0 Donavan Alsip 3rd
5-10 Jamie Fuson 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
38-5 Lucas Queener 2nd
DISCUS
110-9 Ethan Wilson 4th
Williamsburg
800 METER RUN
2:09.13 Robel Schwarz 5th
1600 METER RUN
4:54.71 Robel Schwarz 4th
110 METER HURDLES
18.40 Hunter Thomas 3rd
300 METER HURDLES
46.80 Hunter Thomas 4th
LONG JUMP
18-1.75 Nate Goodin 3rd
DISCUS
136-1 Joseph West 2nd
SHOT PUT
42-3.5 Alex Gamble 3rd
39-11 Griffin Bates 4th
