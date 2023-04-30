LONDON — Corbin’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams took home a sweep of first place efforts while participating in the Cardinal Classic.

The Lady Redhounds (137 points) slipped past runner-up South Laurel (135) by two points while Williamsburg (4th, 67 points), Whitley County (8th, 26), and Lynn Camp (11th, 15) rounded out the 12 participating teams.

Corbin turned in three first-place efforts during the meet — winning the 4x800 Meter Relays; Maddie Jo Russell winning the 300 Meter Hurdles, and Alex Herren placing first in the 3200 Meter Run.

Led by Gracie Hoskins’ three first place efforts in the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, and 400 Meter Dash, South Laurel finished with seven first-place finishes. Chloe Powenski placed first in Discus, and Shot Put while Kenzie Hubbard finished first in the 300 Meter Hurdles while the 4x400 Meter Relay Team took home first-place honors.

On the boys’ side, Corbin dominated with 192 points while Whitley County placed third with 102 points. South Laurel (4th, 82), and Williamsburg (5th, 56) rounded out the local teams’ efforts.

Tye Stevens led the Redhounds with three first-place efforts, winning the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, and 400 Meter Dash. Corbin also won the 4x100 Meter Relays, the 4X200 Meter Relays, and the 4x800 Meter Relays.

NaShawn Brooks won the 110 Meter Hurdles, and the 300 Meter Hurdles while Parker Stacy (Pole Vault), Connor Messer (800 Meter Run), and Blake Lawson (Triple Jump) also took home first-place finishes.

South Laurel had three first-place efforts with Jacob Tapscott winning the 800 Meter Run, Will Stanko winning the 1600 Meter Run, and the 4x400 Meter Relay team capturing first-place honors.

Whitley County’s Brayden Mahan placed first in High Jump turning in the Colonels’ lone first-place finish.

Cardinal Classic Track & Field Meet

Girls’ Team Scores

1. Corbin 137, 2. South Laurel 135, 3. Harlan County 122, 4. Williamsburg 67, 5. Pineville 43, 6. Knox Central 41, 7. Somerset 28, 8. Whitley County 26, 9. Clay County 20, 9. Casey County 20, 11. Lynn Camp 15, 12. Jackson County 7.

Boys’ Team Scores

1. Corbin 194, 2. Harlan County 121, 3. Whitley County 102, 4. South Laurel 82, 5. Williamsburg 56, 6. Somerset 45, 7. Pineville 31, 8. Clay County 26, 9. Casey County 20, 10. Knox Central 9, 11. Jackson County 5.

Girls’ Individual Results

Top Five Finishes Only

Corbin

200 METER DASH

28.87 Davie Smith 4th

800 METER RUN

2:40.50 Jaycee Frye 2nd

1600 METER RUN

5:53.35 Jaycee Frye 2nd

5:57.36 Alex Herren 4th

3200 METER RUN

13:08.98 Alex Herren 1st

100 METER HURDLES

19.30 Emma Good 4th

300 METER HURDLES

50.20 Maddie Jo Russell 1st

54.32 Emma Good 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

54.29 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:59.45 Relay Team 4th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:34.81 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

10:36.79 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Belle Estep 2nd

4-6 Kylie Clem 5th Finals

LONG JUMP

15-5 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd

13-7 Belle Estep 5th

TRIPLE JUMP

29-4.5 Emma Good 3rd

POLE VAULT

5-0 Maycee Turner 3rd

Lynn Camp

800 METER RUN

2:44.60 Abby Mabe 4th

1600 METER RUN

5:45.70 Abby Mabe 1st

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

13.15 Gracie Hoskins 1st

200 METER DASH

26.36 Gracie Hoskins 1st

400 METER DASH

57.90 Gracie Hoskins 1st

1:07.74 Kenlea Murray 4th

800 METER RUN

2:45.23 Chloe Mastin 5th

1600 METER RUN

6:00.37 Chloe Mastin 5th

3200 METER RUN

13:39.60 Rose Stanko 4th

100 METER HURDLES

17.37 Kenzie Hubbard 1st

20.94 Emma Jackson 5th

300 METER HURDLES

50.77 Kenzie Hubbard 2nd

4X100 METER RELAY

57.34 Relay Team 5th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:59.53 Relay Team 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:23.03 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

11:34.45 Relay Team 4th

HIGH JUMP

4-6 Emily Cox 5th

TRIPLE JUMP

29-8 Kenzie Hubbard 2nd

28-9.5 Emma Jackson 4th

DISCUS

105-7 Chloe Powenski 1st

SHOT PUT

34-6 Chloe Powenski 1st

Whitley County

100 METER DASH

13.88 Autumn Sawyers 5th

200 METER DASH

29.13 Autumn Sawyers 5th

DISCUS

81-3 Alba Castillo Lopez 3rd

SHOT PUT

27-7 Alba Castillo Lopez 4th

26-3.5 Chloe Mckiddy 5th

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

13.69 Madison Peace 3rd

400 METER DASH

1:03.87 Madison Peace 2nd

100 METER HURDLES

17.79 Lylah Mattingly 3rd

300 METER HURDLES

51.48 Lylah Mattingly 3rd

4X100 METER RELAY

56.66 Relay Team 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:55.25 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

11:10.09 Relay Team 3rd

LONG JUMP

15-2 Alana Mah 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

27-9 Heidi Wiles 5th

DISCUS

68-6 Abigail Stephens 5th

Boys’ Individual Results

Top Five Finishes Only

Corbin

100 METER DASH

11.57 Tye Stevens 1st

200 METER DASH

22.76 Tye Stevens 1st

23.92 Jayce Stewart 3rd

24.48 Jaxon Storms 5th

400 METER DASH

50.79 Tye Stevens 1st

800 METER RUN

1:56.33 Connor Messer 1st

2:05.36 Coleman Anderson 4th

1600 METER RUN

4:46.03 John Hail 2nd

5:01.55 Nolan Brock 5th

3200 METER RUN

11:06.42 Koby Perkins 4th

11:12.07 Nolan Brock 5th

110 METER HURDLES

16.27 NaShawn Brooks 1st

19.31 JB Llewellyn 4th

20.10 Euell Martinez 5th

300 METER HURDLES

44.86 NaShawn Brooks 1st

47.81 JB Llewellyn 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

46.06 Relay Team 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:37.33 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

3:44.05 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

8:43.55 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

6-0 Hayden Llewellyn 2nd

LONG JUMP

18-1 NaShawn Brooks 4th

17-6.5 Hayden Llewellyn 5th

TRIPLE JUMP

40-8.75 Blake Lawson 1st

37-10 NaShawn Brooks 4th

POLE VAULT

11-0 Parker Stacy 1st

DISCUS

108-6 Jace Hatfield 5th

Lynn Camp

(Didn’t have any top Five Finishes)

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

12.10 Gage Larkey 5th

400 METER DASH

54.22 Jeremy Steele 2nd

800 METER RUN

2:02.01 Jacob Tapscott 3rd

1600 METER RUN

4:33.78 Jacob Tapscott 1st

3200 METER RUN

9:59.91 Will Stanko 1st

4X100 METER RELAY

48.95 Relay Team 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:41.72 Relay Team 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

3:38.61 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

9:05.44 Relay Team 4th

HIGH JUMP

5-8 Wes Dowell 5th

POLE VAULT

9-0 Taitum Harris 4th

9-0 Austin White 5th

Whitley County

100 METER DASH

11.93 Brayden Mahan 4th

200 METER DASH

24.07 Rowen Walters 4th

3200 METER RUN

11:02.62 Dre Ellis 3rd

4X100 METER RELAY

46.31 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:37.65 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:44.77 Relay Team 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

8:46.36 Relay Team 2nd

HIGH JUMP

6-0 Brayden Mahan 1st

6-0 Donavan Alsip 3rd

5-10 Jamie Fuson 4th

TRIPLE JUMP

38-5 Lucas Queener 2nd

DISCUS

110-9 Ethan Wilson 4th

Williamsburg

800 METER RUN

2:09.13 Robel Schwarz 5th

1600 METER RUN

4:54.71 Robel Schwarz 4th

110 METER HURDLES

18.40 Hunter Thomas 3rd

300 METER HURDLES

46.80 Hunter Thomas 4th

LONG JUMP

18-1.75 Nate Goodin 3rd

DISCUS

136-1 Joseph West 2nd

SHOT PUT

42-3.5 Alex Gamble 3rd

39-11 Griffin Bates 4th

