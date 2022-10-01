Corbin remains undefeated after a battle against Simon Kenton on Friday.
Corbin found momentum early, with a 2-yard rush from Zayne Hammack to put the Hounds up 7-0 in the first quarter.
The Pioneers answered quickly, with only 23 seconds left in the first quarter to tie the game, 7-7 going into the second period.
Simon Kenton was trying to score on all ends. The quarterback threw a 30-yard touchdown pass, to give the Pioneers a 14-7 lead. That was before Zander Curry brought his own 85-yard kickoff return to the house, tying things up again 14-14.
Simon Kenton rushed again for 11 yards, to give the Pioneers a 21-14 advantage, before scoring again to bring up 28-14.
Corbin was not letting up, striking back with a 4-yard rush from Brody Wells, to hold on with a score of 28-21 at the half.
A 9-yard pass from Kade Elam tied everything back up early in the second half, the extra point was good, all tied up 28-28.
Corbin pulled off an impressive 32-yard field goal to take the lead 31-28. The Pioneers answered back, with a 7-yard run, and only five minutes left in the contest left Corbin trying to pull something off quick.
The Redhounds did just that, with Elam taking a risk for one yard, to give the Redhounds a 38-35 lead with less than two minutes remaining.
Corbin would win, and remains undefeated in an impressive way.
The Hounds are now 6-0 on the season, and will take on Knox Central next Friday.
