CORBIN — Corbin finished strong out of the gate, and ended the game in fine fashion during Tuesday’s matchup with George Rogers Clark.
The Lady Redhounds scored six runs in the first two innings and followed with a seven-run sixth inning, wrapping up a 13-3 win over the Lady Cardinals.
Corbin’s Danni Foley notched the win for Corbin (3-2), tossing seven innings while allowing only six hits and two earned runs, and finishing with 11 strikeouts.
“I am so proud of my team,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “We have fought through a hard week last week, and emotionally it took its toll on us, but they sure fought through it and battled great teams. They wanted to win so bad for Eli and just play for Eli. They came to practice yesterday with a focus and determination to get back on track and play for Eli and for each other. They want to win and they love the game.
“We are working on growing as a team and just building our team with full buy-in from every player,” she added. “Tonight was GRC, and we knew we had to come with focus and play one out at a time, and put the bat on the ball. Well, Danni Foley did work on the mound collecting 11 Ks and staying poised through six innings with solid defense behind her. We had one inning with a couple errors and it cost us a few runs, but they collected themselves and got back on track and as they came in, I said, ‘what are we going to do girls,’ and they said, ‘Wipe It!‘ — and, they did just that.”
Foley and Raegan Walker had big games at the plate. Foley had two hits and three RBI while Walker had two hits, including a triple, while driving in four runs and scoring once.
Kallie Housley finished with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Alayna Reynolds had two hits and two runs scored.
Abi Beller finished with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Anela Sanders had a hit. Morgan Hicks, and Bailey Stewart each scored twice while Kylie Clem scored once.
“Kallie Housley made an ESPN diving catch on short to catch a line drive, and Morgan Hicks laid out to grab one and get the out on first, and Danni can pitch with confidence, knowing she had her team behind her,” Stidham said. “Those were among a couple great defensive plays and shows what my girls are capable of. They put the bat on the ball tonight and racked in 11 hits and we stayed poised at plate with eight walks not swinging at anything but looking to hit strikes.
“And when we got on, we were ready to score,” she added. “Raegan Walker connected with a big hit with the bases loaded, she hit a triple to snag three runs for us and got us on a rally to score seven runs in the sixth inning to get the 13-3 win in six. I’m just so proud of my team. This is a big win, continuing to show what we are capable of. GRC is always good and this is a big win for us. Let’s Go Lady Redhounds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.