CORBIN — Cody Philpot’s Corbin Redhounds managed to split a pair of games over the weekend, drafting Perry Central, 19-10, on the road Friday before falling to Somerset at home, 11-0.
Corbin (18-8) rolled in its win over the Commodores, totaling eight extra-base hits but managed only one hit during its loss to the Briar Jumpers.
“You can’t give good teams free bases and expect to compete,” Philpot said of his team’s loss to Somerset on Saturday. “We had a rough start and couldn’t find our way back in it.
“Friday night, Jacob Gardner came in and cleaned up after our first two guys struggled to throw strikes and threw really well, while he had a great day at the plate,” he def. “Our guys did a good job battling a tough team and finally pulling away and securing the win.”
Saturday’s Game
Somerset 11, Corbin 0
The Briar Jumpers got on the scoreboard early and never looked back during their 11-0 rout of Corbin.
Somerset tallied three runs in the first inning and five runs in the second inning before putting the game out of reach with a three-run fourth inning.
Bradric Helton lasted only one inning, allowing four hits and seven earned runs while walking seven batters. Kade Elam pitched two and two/thirds of an inning, surrendering one hit while allowing no earned runs.
Mikey Neal had Corbin’s lone hit of the game.
Friday’s Game
Corbin 19, Perry Central 10
The Redhounds totaled eight extra-base hits (all doubles) during their 19-10 win over Perry Central.
The top of the order went a combined 11-for-19 at the plate while driving in 14 runs.
Jacob Gardner turned in a fantastic day at the plate, finishing with four hits and six RBI to lead the way for a Redhound team that finished with 15 hits.
Cameron Combs finished with two hits, three RBI, and four runs scored while Jacob Baker had two hits, one RBI, and three runs scored. Bradric Helton collected two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored while Evan Poore finished with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Will Landrum drove in two runs with a hit while Mikey Neal and Travis Smith each had a hit and an RBI apiece.
