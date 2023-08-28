CORBIN — After dropping a 6-1 decision on the road against Lincoln County on Saturday, Hannah Goins’ Corbin Lady Redhounds responded with a 0-0 draw against Southwestern on Monday.
“We came out determined tonight,” Corbin coach Hannah Goins said. “We fought hard. Southwestern is always a battle and I’m proud of our team for the effort they displayed tonight.
“Our defense played a solid game and our offense is starting to come together,” she added. “We finally found some motivation and played with a lot of heart tonight which I am extremely proud of. That will benefit us in the long run. We looked more organized and our work ethic improved dramatically.”
Corbin (2-4-1) entered the match riding a one-win streak against the Lady Warriors after seeing Southwestern win the past five matches against the Lady Redhounds.
Neither team could find the back of the net the entire match, as the Lady Redhounds and Southwestern struggled on offense throughout the contest.
Corbin will be back in action Thursday at home against 50th District rival South Laurel.
