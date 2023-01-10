The Corbin Lady Redhounds captured consecutive wins over 50th District rival South Laurel for the first time in six years after defeating the Lady Cardinals, 68-56, on Tuesday.
The win snapped Corbin’s three-game losing skid while leading South Laurel (9-9) to its first three-game losing streak this season.
The Lady Redhounds (10-5) have played one of the toughest slates in the state, and it paid off against the Lady Cardinals.
Corbin jumped out to a 25-12 lead in the first quarter before building a 43-25 advantage at halftime, and then held off South Laurel the remainder of the game to get the 12-point victory.
Kallie Housley came up huge for the Lady Redhounds, scoring a game-high 26 points while hitting four 3-pointers. Her 16 points in the first quarter set the tone for the remainder of the game.
Kylie Clem nailed five 3-pointers, including three in the third quarter while adding 21 points. Bailey Stewart and Raegan Walker each added eight points apiece while Addy Wilson finished with five points.
Skeeter Mabe and Shelbie Mills led the Lady Cardinals with 16 points apiece while Emily Cox added 14 points.
“We got off to a bad start, and allowed too many open shooters, and good shooters make open shots,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “We did play better in the second half, but it is a four-quarter game. Got some good minutes out of some kids that haven’t gotten a lot of playing time which will help us later. Alyssa Mounce, Jamie Buenaventura, and Sydney Blanton were encouraging signs. Just still have a lot to work on. Hopefully we can get there by tournament time.”
The Lady Redhounds will be back in action Saturday at home against Elizabethtown. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
South Laurel gets a day off before traveling to play Jackson County on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
