WILLIAMSBURG — A strong second-half performance from the Corbin Redhounds led them to an 81-69 win on the road at Williamsburg in the 50th District matchup.
The win broke a four-game losing streak for Corbin and pushed their district record to 3-2 on the season, and all but guarantees that they will be the No. 2 seed in the 50th District.
Four different Redhounds players reached double figures in the win. Hayden Llewellyn led the team with a game-high 30 points. Carter Stewart finished the night with 14, followed by Brody Wells with 13. Trey Worley added 11.
Coach Tony Pietrowski said he was happy with the way his team bounced back after four tough losses.
“Our team has responded well in practice during our losing streak and it showed on the floor tonight,” said Pietrowski. “Williamsburg has an excellent team. This was a quality road win for us.”
The Redhounds were able to jump out to a lead early in the game, behind 10-first quarter points from Llewelyn. Martin Shannon scored seven for the Yellow Jackets, but Corbin took a 20-17 lead after one.
Both teams struggled to get much going in the second quarter. Corbin connected on just four field goals in the quarter, and made just three of their eight shots from the foul line. The Redhounds were just seven-of-15 from the charity stripe through the first half.
With the Redhounds up 31-28 at the half, they began to heat up on the offensive end of the court. Llewelyn scored 11 of his 30 points in the third and Worley added six as the Redhounds pushed their lead to 54-45 heading into the fourth quarter.
Williamsburg did their best to rally in the fourth quarter. Cooper Prewitt, Dre Ellis, Evan Ellis, and Connor Lay each knocked down big three-point shots in the period, but Corbin’s free throw shooting proved to be the difference in the end.
The Redhounds overcame their early struggles at the foul line and shot 11-of-13 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, to seal the game and cruise to the 81-69 win.
Williamsburg was led in scoring by star guard Evan Steely with 28 points. Shannon added 15, while Dre Ellis finished with 14.
Pietrowski said he got a complete team effort from his squad on Tuesday.
“Hayden dominated the game in stretches on both sides of the floor. Carter Stewart showed some great leadership tonight. He was also outstanding defensively,” said Pietrowski. “Despite foul trouble, I thought Brody (Wells) was special, as well. Eli (Pietrowski), Zander (Curry), Trey, and Kade (Elam) continue to do all the little things we need and add balance to our team.”
Corbin will return to action on Thursday, playing Harlan County at home. Williamsburg will take on Model on Friday.
Corbin 81, Williamsburg 69
Corbin 20 11 23 27 81
Williamsburg 17 11 17 24 69
Corbin (81) — Llewelyn 30, Stewart 14, Wells 13, Worley 11, Elam 8, Pietrowski 5.
Williamsburg (69) — Steely 28, Shannon 15, D. Ellis 14, E. Ellis 3, Lay 3, Potter 2, Prewitt 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.