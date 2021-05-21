WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin continued to dominate during the Boys’ & Girls’ 13th Region Tournament on Friday with Camden Harris advancing to the Boys’ Singles title game while Lindsay Jones’ moved on to the Girls’ Singles championship. Both players will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Corbin’s Quinn Maguet/Dylan Koen will go up against teammates Leighton Cornett/Daniel Byrley in the Boys’ Doubles championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday after both teams won their matches on Friday.
Corbin’s Rachel Morton/Katie Morton will face-off against teammates Hannah Jones/Nancy Jane Jackson in the Girls’ Doubles championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday after both teams won their matches on Friday.
