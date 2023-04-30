South Laurel’s Hailey Anderson, and Brooklyn Martin captured the 3rd Region Bass Fishing Girls’ Regional Tournament championship while Cardinal anglers Braydon Hodges, and Logan Patterson turned in a runner-up effort in the Boys’/COED 3rd Region Bass Fishing Boys’ Regional Tournament.
Anderson/Martin captured first place with a winning weight of 9.12 lbs while Hodges/Patterson totaled 17.03 lbs.
Both teams will be advancing to the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Tournament while South Laurel’s Landon Alexander and Kyler Murray (8th place, 12.11 lbs), and Wade Brock and Clade Bales (15th place, 9.14 lbs).
Corbin will be sending two teams to the state tournament with Nathan Grega and Hunter Napier finishing third (16.09 lbs) and Colby Gambrel and Zander Curry (15.13 lbs) placing fourth, respectively.
North Laurel’s Meguire Day and Blaine Smith placed fifth overall, earning a spot in the state tournament, with a total weight of 14.03 lbs.
South Laurel, Corbin, North Laurel, and Whitley County also had the following teams compete in the 65-team event:
South Laurel
22nd Jayden Jones/Lucas Campbell (8.01 lbs)
28th Henry McWhorter/Aaron Kilburn (6.10 lbs)
31st Issac Alsip/Logan Kilburn (6.06 lbs)
Corbin
43rd Jacob White/Keegan Reeder (4.06 lbs)
47th Austin Ooten/Tanner Davis (4.00 lbs)
North Laurel
23rd Carson Elza/Nick Davidson (8.0 lbs)
25th Elijah Miller/Joseph Gilbert (8.0 lbs)
30th Brayden Howard/Joe Clay Durham (6.07 lbs)
58th Trey Hensley/Jack Nicholson (2.06 lbs)
Whitley County
27th Samuel Castle/Corey Rowe (8.02 lbs)
38th Cason Conlin/Chaseton Potter (4.13 lbs)
48th Chris Cureton/Daniel Steely (3.14 lbs)
56th Bryson Potter/Cody Senters (2.09 lbs)
