CAMPBELLSVILLE — Corbin Redhounds’ fishing teams of Tyler Wine and Brady White along with Josh Elliott and Jeffrey Casey each advanced to the Kentucky Bass Fishing State Tournament on Saturday. Wine and White placed third (17.5 pounds) while Elliott and Casey finished in the top 22 with 11.14 pounds. As a team, Corbin placed third in the Region 3 Bass Fishing Tournament.

