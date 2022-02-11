CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhounds picked up their final district win of the season with a 55-44 victory over the Whitley County Lady Colonels in a 50th District matchup on Thursday night.
It was a big win for the Lady Redhounds, who secured a tie for the No. 1 district seed on the year. Coach Isaac Wilson said that the game was a tough, physical matchup for his team and he was glad to come out of there with a win.
“It was a physical game from the tip. It took our girls a little time to adjust to that. I think we played much better in the second half, through the physical play,” said Wilson. “Whitley did what they needed to do to hang around. I was glad to get the win and get out of there. Now we are tied for the district’s top seed.”
Corbin got a big game from guard Kallie Housley who poured in 25 points in the win. Wilson said his team got a huge boost from Erica Angel, as well, who scored 11 points off the bench.
“Kallie put the team on her back tonight and she has those characteristics. She’s always looking for ways she can help the team. Tonight she knew the team needed her and she said to get on my back, I’ll carry you,” said Wilson. “I would be crazy not to mention Erica Angel as well. She came off the bench and had a big night for us. She’s been waiting in the wings and of course, wants more minutes, and she was huge for us.”
The Lady Redhounds took a 14-9 lead after the first quarter, but Whitley County battled back to pull within 26-25 at halftime.
The third quarter was the turning point in the game. Corbin’s defense picked up their effort and held the Lady Colonels to just one field goal in the period. Angel and Housley both scored six points in the quarter, pushing Corbin to a 39-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
A big three from Bailey Stewart gave the Lady Redhounds an early boost in the game’s final quarter. Housley scored six more points, as Corbin cruised to the 55-44 win.
Whitley County was led in scoring by Aubree Clemens with 14 points. Taylor Rice added 12 points. Whitley Coach Sean Pigman said his team was without one of their leading scorers in Chelsey Logan, who went out with a wrist injury.
“It was a tough game. We played hard. It was tough to lose Chelsey early in the game — she dislocated and broke her wrist,” said Pigman. “Aubree did a nice job on the glass. I was very proud of how we competed. We had class and never quit. We will get back to work and get better like always.”
With the win, the Lady Redhounds tied with the South Laurel Lady Cardinals for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming district tournament. The tiebreaker for the seed would typically come down to which team had the most road wins in district play, but both teams had the same amount of wins. Now, the seed will come down to a draw next week.
Corbin 55, Whitley County 44
Corbin 14 12 13 16 55
Whitley County 9 16 5 14 44
Corbin (55) — Housley 25, Angel 11, Anderson 6, S. Stewart 4, B. Stewart 5, R. Walker 3, Faulkner 1.
Whitley County (44) — Clemens 14, T. Rice 12, Douglas 4, Collier 7, J. Rice 4, Brown 3.
