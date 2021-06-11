Corbin’s Sean Simons turned in a second-place finish in the 800 Meter Run while the Redhounds’ 4x100 Meter Relay team of Treyveon Longmire, Dylan Massengill, Boston Hardesty, and Evan McCrickard turned in a state runner-up finish at Friday's Class 2A State Track and Field Meet in Lexington.
Corbin is currently ranked fifth in the boys' team standings with 26 points with four events remaining.
A story on the Class 2A State Track and Field Meet will be in Tuesday’s edition of the Times-Tribune.
