Corbin's Sean Simons placed second in today's Class 2A State Track and Field Meet's 800 Meter Run. 

Corbin’s Sean Simons turned in a second-place finish in the 800 Meter Run while the Redhounds’ 4x100 Meter Relay team of Treyveon Longmire, Dylan Massengill, Boston Hardesty, and Evan McCrickard turned in a state runner-up finish at Friday's Class 2A State Track and Field Meet in Lexington.

Corbin is currently ranked fifth in the boys' team standings with 26 points with four events remaining.

A story on the Class 2A State Track and Field Meet will be in Tuesday’s edition of the Times-Tribune.

