LEXINGTON — Corbin’s Quinn Maguet won his first two singles matches of the 2023 KHSAA Boys Tennis State Tournament with hopes of continuing his quest for a state title on Wednesday.
The No. 9 seeded Maguet will face off against No. 5 seed Alex Englund (DuPont Manual) at 8 a.m.
“Quinn played really well today,” Corbin coach Eric Maguet said. “Being a seeded player is a huge advantage in not having to play another seeded player until the third round.
“Quinn played this kid last season over in Bowling Green and lost, so he knows him and that he will have to be at the top of his game to have a chance to win,” he added. “Advancing to this point, especially in singles is a huge accomplishment, so win or lose tomorrow, Quinn has had an awesome season.”
Ben Mynatt and Jacob Frazier advanced to second round action of the doubles tournament with a 6-1, 6-3 win before falling, 6-2, 6-1.
Nate Hill and John Ball faced off against a five-seeded team, and suffered a 6-4, 6-1 loss in the first round.
“Ben Mynatt and Jacob Frazier won their first round match today before falling in their second round,” Maguet said. “I was really happy for them, especially Ben, being a senior and his first state tournament, getting a win was sweet for him.
“Nate Hill and John Ball lost their first round match today to the five seed in doubles but it wasn’t without a fight,” he added. “We had plenty of chances in the first set but just couldn’t convert points at the right time. Nate and John had a fabulous year and I’m super proud of them. Both will be a threat next year as they always work really hard in the offseason.”
