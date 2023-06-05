Corbin’s Luke Hatfield is the 2023 Turbojav state champion with a school-record breaking throw of 132 feet while improving his school record by 24 feet. Hatfield captured the state championship during this past week’s KTCCCA Middle School State Championship. | Photos Submitted
Corbin’s Luke Hatfield wins 2023 Turbojav state championship
