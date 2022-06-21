CORBIN — Corbin senior Kaila Stidham continues to rack up individual honors.
Stidham played for the East All-Stars this past weekend, and found out late Sunday night she was also named to the Kentucky All-Star team.
The Kentucky All-Stars will be playing the Tennessee All-Stars on June 27 and June 28 at Vol State Community College in Gallatin, Tenn.
“Super proud of Kaila and how hard she has worked this season,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said of her daughter’s accomplishments this past season. “She has really stepped up and always willing to take on roles necessary for her team and has throughout her high school seasons. We were very excited to get the news.
“Kaila has played some of her best defense in the post season and really just leads well on the field,” she added. “She is constantly talking, communicating and working for her team. It is affirmation for a player to be recognized for what they bring to the team by someone other than their own coaches. So great to see how others see the things in her I have always known was there. We had so many players recognized this year and just makes me so proud of them and they are all so deserving.”
Stidham played a huge part in Corbin’s run to a 50th District championship and the Lady Redhound fastpitch program’s first 13th Region championship. The Lady Redhounds totaled 20 wins.
She batted .366 with 37 hits, 30 RBI, and 31 runs scored while recording 15 stolen bases.
“Proud of Kaila, proud of the Corbin Lady Redhounds softball team, and so proud we have a member of our team representing on the Kentucky All-Star Team,” Stidham said. “Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
Kentucky All-Stars Roster
Emma Winkle – Estill County – P, IF, OF - Miss Softball
Lauren Farmer – Estill County – P, OF, 1B
Jessie Begley – Pulaski County – Util, P
Madison Davis – Oldham County – SS
Kaila Stidham – Corbin – Util, IF, OF
Anna Greenwell – Highlands – SS, C, CF
Caitlyn Oliver – Greenwood – SS, 2B
Amber Osborne – Madisonville North Hopkins – SS, 2B, OF
Charley Pursley – Marshall County – OF, 2B
Caroline Pitcock – South Warren – 3B, SS
Elly Bennett – South Warren – OF, 2B
Kaileigh C Brooks – Lafayette – LF, Util
Shaylin Lewis – Tates Creek – C, 1B, or 3B
Mak Grimes – Oldham County – P
