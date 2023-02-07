RICHMOND — Corbin’s Jason Killian turned in impressive efforts during this past weekend’s 9th Region Swimming Championships, and will be heading to the state meet in the 100-yard freestyle, and 100-yard breaststroke events.
Killian is the first swimmer in school history to be seeded in the top 15 in two individual events. In 100-freestyle, he’s 12th and 100 breaststroke, he’s 13th.
The Corbin 200-yard freestyle relay team (Blake Butler, Nick Partin, Coleman Anderson, and Jason Killian) also earned a state swim meet berth. Corbin’s 400-yard freestyle relay team (Blake Butler, Nick Partin, Daniel Thelen, and Jason Killian) is an alternate at the state meet.
Killian took home first place honors in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.39. He also placed second in the 100-yard free style with a time of 48.44.
The Corbin 200-yard freestyle team placed fourth with a time of 1:41.21 while the 400-yard freestyle relay team finished fourth with a time of 3:52.50.
On the boys’ side, Corbin turned in a fourth place effort with 186 points while North Laurel placed eighth with 90 points. South Laurel finished 10th with 71 points while Knox Central was 14th with 25 points.
Top 10 finishes only
200-Yard Medley Relay
Girls
Second — North Laurel 2:09.81
Eighth — South Laurel 2:38.47
Boys
Seventh — North Laurel 2:18.15
Eighth — South Laurel 2:21.03
200-Yard Free Style
Girls
Eighth — Kyra Lewis, North Laurel 2:33.82
10th — Audra Partin, South Laurel 2:37.79
Boys
Eighth — Daniel Thelen, Corbin 2:09.38
Ninth — Aiden Senel, Corbin 2:18.38
200-Yard IM
Boys
Fifth — Blake Butler, Corbin 2:32.40
50-yard Freestyle
Girls
Second — Belle Chappell, North Laurel 26.97
Third — Avery Murray, North Laurel 27.53
Fifth — Madison Jones, South Laurel 28.31
Eighth — Addison McClure, South Laurel 28.87
10th — Taylor Moren, Barbourville 29.54
Boys
Sixth — Jack Vaughn, South Laurel 25.24
Seventh — Coleman Anderson, Corbin 25.95
Eighth — Alex Edwards, Knox Central 26.70
100-Yard Butterfly
Girls
Sixth — Madilynn Harris, North Laurel 1:24.08
Boys
Fifth — Brookz Disney, North Laurel 1:01.42
100-Yard Freestyle
Girls
Fifth — Belle Chappell, North Laurel 1:00.82
Sixth — Madison Jones, South Laurel 1:03.82
Eighth — Gloria Anderson, Corbin 1:05.25
Boys
Second — Jason Killian, Corbin 48.44
Ninth — Jack Vaughn, South Laurel 59.86
500-Yard Freestyle
Boys
Sixth — Daniel Thelen, Corbin 6:03.33
Seventh — Aden Senel, Corbin 6:03.62
200-Yard Freestyle
Girls
Fourth — North Laurel 1:56.51
Fifth — South Laurel 1:58.21
Seventh — Corbin 2:03.97
Boys
Fourth — Corbin 1:41.21
Eighth — South Laurel 1:59.41
100-Yard Backstroke
Girls
Fifth — Madilynn Harris, North Laurel 1:16.75
Sixth — Glorida Anderson, Corbin 1:17.04
Ninth — Addison Murray, North Laurel 1:22.17
Boys
Third — Brookz Dizney, North Laurel 1:03.51
Fifth — Blake Butler, Corbin 1:04.86
Seventh — Alex Edwards, Knox Central 1:05.51
100-Yard Breaststroke
Girls
Third — Taylor Moren, Barbourville 1:17.99
Sixth — Kyra Lewis, North Laurel 1:25:18
Ninth — Avery Murray, North Laurel 1:27.30
Boys
First — Jason Killian, Corbin 1:00.39
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
Girls
Third — South Laurel 4:38.01
Fourth — Corbin 4:42.78
Seventh — North Laurel 4:50.22
Boys
Fourth — Corbin 3:52.50
Sixth — North Laurel 4:35.46
Girls Team Totals
1. Madison Central 485
2. North Laurel High School 224
3. Russell High School 223
4. Madison Southern High School 214
5. South Laurel High School 126
6. Boyd County High School 124
6. Model High School 124
8. Rowan County High School 111
9. Fleming County High School 98
10. Corbin High School 92
11. Johnson Central High School 66
12. Rockcastle County High School 51
13. Belfry High School 36
14. Ashland Blazer 35
15. Barbourville High School 23
16. Knox Central High School 7
Boys Team Totals
1. Madison Central 444
2. Model High School 291
3. Johnson Central High School 199
4. Corbin High School 186
5. Madison Southern High School 155
6. Berea Community High School 125
7. Belfry High School 111
8. North Laurel High School 90
9. Fleming County High School 79
10. South Laurel High School 71
11. Ashland Blazer 70
12. Rowan County High School 52
13. Russell High School 34
14. Knox Central High School 25
15. Boyd County High School 22
