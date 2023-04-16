RICHMOND — With thunderstorms moving into the region, the Corbin girls’ tennis team headed north to play Lexington Christian Academy (LCA) at the indoor facility at Eastern Kentucky University (EKU).
Corbin did just enough to pull out a 3-2 win over LCA to improve to 12-1 overall. The girls’ team also possesses a 5-0 mark against regional opponents.
Lindsay Jones had a tough loss at No. 1 singles while Katie Morton and Olivia McArthur fought to the very end before losing a nail-biter of a super tie breaker (10-7) at the No. 1 doubles spot. However, No. 2 singles (Kaiden Walden) and No. 2 doubles (Allison Lundy and Abby Lunsford) and No. 3 singles (MaryAlice McVey) all pulled out a win to allow us to take the match with an overall score of 3-2 over Kyle Macy’s LCA team.
“I’m super proud of this group of girls,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “They really dug deep to get a very big win over an always tough LCA team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.