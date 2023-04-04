Danni Foley stepped up when her Corbin Lady Redhound teammates needed her most.
The Lady Redhounds (4-4) needed to get back on track to their winning ways on Tuesday, and did just that thanks to an impressive pitching effort by Foley.
She struck out nine batters and tossed a one-hitter during the Lady Redhounds’ 12-0 win over Clay County, who entered the game with the second-best RPI ranking in the 13th Region.
Foley dominated throughout the five-inning matchup walking only one batter. She also came through at the plate delivering three doubles while driving in three runs.
“Great road win for my team tonight over Clay,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “Super proud of their determination to get the region win. We came out poised and ready to hit the ball spotting five runs in each of the first and second innings to put us up 10-0. We were hitting top to bottom in our lineup both innings. We tacked on two more in the third and hung on through five to give us the 12-0 shutout win.
“Great boost for my girls,” she added. “Then top that off with sophomore Danni Foley pitching pure smoke tonight. She was on and placing the ball right where she needed to and wanted to. She and my catcher Anela Sanders were just in sync. In five innings, Danni struck out nine batters and her defense went to work on any connections there may have been. My girls were ready to glove up anything coming their way.
“We have faced some great teams so far and we’ve lost a few but that’s the game we play,” Stidham continued. “Our focus is on making our team better, working harder and getting better on defense because in those big games defense wins ballgames. Just so excited to get this win, and now we get ourselves focused on the next game. Let’s Go Lady Redhounds.”
Raegan Walker was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored while Kaili Sanders came through with clutch hits as well, going 2-for-3 with three RBI. Kylie Clem drove in two runs and scored once while Kallie Housley was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Alayna Reynolds had a hit and scored once while Morgan Hicks had a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored. Bailey Stewart also finished with a hit and scored once.
Corbin’s win snapped Clay County’s (6-2) five-game win streak. Madison Sizemore got the Lady Tigers’ lone hit.
