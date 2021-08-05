Eli Fischer

Corbin's Eli Fischer shot a two-under-par 69 at Battlefield Country Club recently, tying him for a second-place finish in the Jackson County event, in a field of 84 players. As a team, Corbin finished outside the top ten but coach Nick Tankersly liked what he saw out of his team.

“I feel like we are making great strides to be a better team and l am really happy with the boys' spirits after their first tournament," he said. "We are young but eager”

