LEXINGTON — Corbin coach Armando Cima and junior Jose Torres both picked up prestigious honors this past week when the Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association (KHSSCA) announced its award winners.
Cima guided the Redhounds to a 16-5 record, a 49th District and 13th Region title, and an appearance in the state tournament. Cima was named KHSSCA Small School Coach of the Year while Torres was named Offensive Player of the Year.
Torres led Corbin with 26 goals and 13 assists in 20 games.
“This is the second year in a row (to be named Coach of the Year),” Cima said. “It’s an honor when your peers give you an award like this. For me honestly, it’s one of the highest honors I’ve received.
“Jose being named offensive player of the year is extremely well-deserved,” he added. “He’s a phenomenal player and a threat to every team. He scored against the eventual state champion in the state tournament. I think the fact that he is All State and Offensive Player of the Year says something about just how good of a player he is.”
