DANVILLE — Corbin’s boys and girls tennis teams traveled to Centre College on Saturday for two matches in some cold and windy conditions.
The boys team defeated West Jessamine, 5-0, and Boyle County, 6-3. The girls split their matches, beating Casey County, 3-2, before falling short against Boyle County, 4-1.
“Boyle, West Jessamine, and Casey County are the top teams in the 12th Region,” Corbin boys coach Curt Hart said. “Not only was this a good match for players to play strong competition in singles and doubles, but our players were also able to improve their mental toughness by playing in harsh cold and windy conditions.”
Editor’s note: Girls’ results weren’t available by deadline.
Boys
Corbin 5, West Jessamine 0
Singles
No. 1 Quinn Maguet (C) def. Eli Pyles (W), 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 Nate Hill (C) def. Johnathon Atkinson (W), 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 Dylan Koen/John Ball (C) def. Jacob Senters/Grant Rhinehart (W), 7-5, 6-1
No. 2 Daniel Byrley/Harrison Schumann (C) def. Sam Johnson/Layne Osborne (W), 6-0, 6-1
No. 3 Ben Mynatt/Jacob Frazier (C) def. Carter McMillian/Brady Hector (W), 6-2, 6-0
Corbin 6, Boyle County 3
Singles
No. 1 Quinn Maguet (C) def. Matthew DaCosta (B), 8-1
No. 2 Nate Hill (C) def. Hiram Tram (B), 2-0 (retired)
No. 3 Daniel Byrley (C) lost to Billy Bennett (B), 3-8
No. 4 Ben Mynatt (C) lost to Mason Young (B), 7-9
No. 5 Harrison Schumann (C) def. Colin Green (B), 8-5
No. 6 Jacob Frazier (C) lost to Sean Guiney (B), 5-8
Doubles
No. 1 Koen/Maguet (C) def. Bennett/DaCosta (B), 8-2
No. 2 John Ball/Byrley (C) def. Young/Green (B), 8-5
No. 3 Mynatt/Schumann (C) def. King/Guiney (B), 8-6
