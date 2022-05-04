MANCHESTER — Corbin’s bats remained red-hot during Tuesday’s 13-5 win over Clay County.
The Redhounds’ 13-run output marked the 13th time this season Corbin has scored at least 10 runs. Cody Philpot’s squad has combined to score 25 runs during its past two games.
The Redhounds (18-11) took a 3-0 lead in the third inning before exploding for seven runs in the sixth inning while adding three more in the seventh inning to secure the win.
Cruz Cima threw four innings to get the win while allowing only two hits, and an earned run. He also finished with seven strikeouts. Mark Prewitt came in relief and pitched one and two/thirds of an innings, allowing one hit and four earned runs. Kade Elam came in and pitched the remainder of the game, holding the Tigers hitless.
“Cruz threw really well and battled through a rain delay early, that’s always a tough thing to manage,” Philpot said. “We battled at the plate until we finally busted through with a big inning. We lost focus on the bottom of the sixth for a bit but were able to turn it around and finish the game.”
Jacob Baker turned in an impressive effort at the plate, going 4-for-5 with four RBI, and one run scored. Walker Landrum delivered two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Kade Elam finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored. Mikey Neal had a hit, one FBI, and a run scored while Bradric Helton delivered a hit, and scored twice. Cameron Combs finished with a hit while Jeremiah Gilbert drove in a run and Evan Poore finished with a run scored.
