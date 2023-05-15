WILLIAMSBURG — The Corbin Redhounds showed why they are the defending 13th Region champions by upending South Laurel, 15-3, during Monday’s semifinal action of the 50th District Tournament.
The win assured Corbin (23-9) a trip to the 13th Region Tournament while facing off against Whitley County Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the 50th District title game.
The two teams have met three times this season with the Colonels coming away with wins in each contest.
“Jeremiah (Gilbert) set the tone in the top of the first and then the rest of the team took care of the rest,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “Everyone contributed and played well. It’s always an accomplishment to advance to the region out of this district and we don’t take that for granted.”
The Redhounds wasted little time of taking control of Monday’s game against the Cardinals (20-15).
Corbin scored 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back during the win. The Redhounds led 12-0 before South Laurel scored its first run in the top of the fourth.
Philpot’s squad added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the game away.
Jeremiah Gilbert picked up the win, allowing six hits and three earned runs in five innings while striking out four batters.
Walker Landrum turned in one of his best efforts of the season at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI, and four runs scored.
Jacob Baker finished 3-for-3 with three RBI and one run scored while Cameron Combs had two hits and four RBI.
Kade Elam finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while Cam Estep finished with a hit and a run scored.
Bradric Helton scored three times while Mikey Neal scored once.
Hunter Bundy continued to swing a hot bat for South Laurel, finishing with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Ayden Smith drove in a run.
Will Alsip and Vincent Sizemore each had a hit apiece while Jack Vaughn and Waylon Hensley each had a hit and a run scored apiece.
South Laurel committed four errors defensively, and used four pitchers in the game, as they combined to allow 10 hits and five earned runs. They also combined to strike out five batters.
Thursday’s Game
Corbin’s Bradric Helton and Ethan Abner dominated on the mound while Noah Cima and Cam Estep both homered during the Redhounds’ 13-3 win over Madison Southern.
Corbin (22-9) built a comfortable 9-0 lead before the Eagles scored their first runs in the fifth inning. The Redhounds answered with four runs in the top of the sixth to seal the win.
“A great night for us, we were pretty sharp in all aspects of the game tonight,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “We’re proud of how they have kept grinding and improving throughout the season.”
Jacob Baker led Corbin with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in a run and scoring twice.
Walker Landrum was 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored while Estep finished with two hits, four RBI, and three runs scored.
Jeremiah Gilbert had two hits and two runs scored while Helton finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored.
Noah Cima had a hit, three RBI, and two runs scored while Mikey Neal finished with a hit and two runs scored.
Cameron Combs also had a hit in the win.
Helton tossed three scoreless innings while allowing only a hit. He also had five strikeouts. Abner tossed three innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out a batter.
