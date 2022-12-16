WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski was a happy coach after his team delivered Williamsburg an 80-71 loss at home on Friday.
He had plenty of reasons to be happy — his team remained unbeaten at 4-0 while capturing a road district win in the process.
“Very happy with the win tonight,” he said. “We came on the road and secured a district win. We can spring board off this victory.”
Nine players scored in the win for Corbin, as Hayden Llewellyn led the Redhounds with 16 points while Trey Worley added 15 points. Llewellyn also finished with four 3-pointers.
Marc Warren added 12 points while Brody Wells finished with a 10-point scoring effort.
“Thought we had good balance again,” Pietrowski said. “Hayden did a great job distributing the ball when they keyed in on him and then knocking it down when they focused on other guys.
“Zander (Curry) continues to do many things that don’t always show up in the books,” he added. “Trey Worley had a solid performance as well. Brody is just now getting his legs back and will be an integral part of our success. Bench play from Marc Warren and Kade (Elam) was huge as well.”
The game was close throughout the first quarter as Corbin held a slim 16-13 advantage entering the second quarter.
Curry scored six of his seven points during the period while Ryder Akins added five points for Williamsburg (4-2 overall, 1-0 vs. 50th District opponents). Akins’ teammates Andrew Smith, and Jerrod Roark each delivered four points apiece during the quarter.
The Redhounds’ lead grew to 41-34 at halftime as Llewellyn, Hunter Newberry, and Warren each scored five points apiece while Worley added four points.
The Yellow Jackets’ Akins, and Conner Saylor kept their team in the game by combining to hit four 3-pointers (two apiece).
Corbin broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Williamsburg, 26–15.
Llewellyn hit two 2-pointers, and scored eight points while Wells and Warren each scored five points apiece to give the Redhounds a commanding, 67-49 lead.
“As a team, we just have to get in the gym,” Pietrowski said. “Some assignments and shots we missed can be fixed simply by reps in practice.
“Love the upside of this team,” he added. “Had a blast competing with them tonight.”
Akins led Williamsburg with 20 points, and four 3-pointers. Smith scored 18 points while Saylor finished with nine points.
“Obviously, not the result we wanted,” Williamsburg coach Anthony Hibbard said. “However, I think tonight’s game was a great experience for our group. The atmosphere was fantastic, and our guys got a taste of district play and another quality opponent. Corbin has a great group and I expect them to contend for a region title. We believe these games will help us in the end. We have to regroup and get ready for a tough Barbourville squad on Saturday.”
Corbin will be back in action Tuesday against Florida power Southridge (Miami) while participating in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.
Williamsburg will travel to Bell County on Saturday and play Barbourville at 5:30 p.m. in the Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase.
