LEXINGTON — The Corbin Redhounds turned in their best finish in more than 20 years during Friday’s Class 2A Boys’ Track and Field State Meet by placing fourth overall.
Mercer County won the state championship with 74 points while Bourbon County (72 points), North Oldham (65), Corbin (49), Boyle County (40), and Warren East (40) rounding out the top five teams.
The Redhounds had 10 top 10 finishes with senior Hayden Llewellyn leading the way with a state runner-up effort in the High Jump.
Corbin’s 4x400 Meter Relay team (Tye Stevens, Coleman Anderson, Jayce Stewart, and Connor Messer) also finished with a state-runner-up effort.
Tye Stevens placed third in the 200 and 400 Meter Dash while the 4x800 Meter Relay team (Coleman Anderson, John Hail, Ethan Slone, and Connor Messer) also turned in a third-place efffort.
Connor Messer finished fourth in the 800 Meter Run while the 4x200 Meter Relay team (Tye Stevens, Blake Lawson, Jayce Stewart, and Zander Curry) finished fifth. Dylan Stacy also placed fifth in the Pole Vault event.
NaShawn Brooks (7th, 110 Meter Hurdles), and Parker Stacy (9th, Pole Vault) also recorded top 10 finishes.
Class 2A Boys’ Track and Field State Meet
Boys’ Team Results
1. Mercer County 74
2. Bourbon County 72
3. North Oldham 65
4. Corbin 49
5. Boyle County 40
5. Warren East 40
7. Highlands 36.50
8. Taylor County 31
9. Butler County 24
10. Bardstown 23
11. Holmes 20
11. Thomas Nelson 20
13. Mason County 18
14. Elizabethtown 17
15. Spencer County 14
16. Rockcastle County 12
16. John Hardin 12
18. Greenup County 11.50
19. Adair County 10
19. Russell 10
21. Union County 9.50
22. Western Hills 9
22. Harrison County 9
24. Bell County 8
25. Larue County 7
26. East Carter 6
26. Floyd Central 6
28. Warren Central 5
28. Shelby County 5
28. Webster County 5
28. Paducah Tilghman 5
32. Casey County 4
32. Garrard County 4
32. Lexington Catholic 4
35. East Jessamine 3
36. Boyd County 2
36. Harlan County 2
36. Ashland Blazer 2
36. Russell County 2
40. Magoffin County 1.50
41. Franklin County 1
41. Christian Academy-Louisvi 1
41. Calloway County 1
41. Perry County Central 1
Class 2A Boys’ Track and Field State Meet
Boys’ Individual Results
200 METER DASH
22.39 Tye Stevens 3rd
400 METER DASH
48.81 Tye Stevens 3rd
52.42 Jayce Stewart 12th
800 METER RUN
1:59.78 Connor Messer 4th
2:18.51 John Hail 24th
110 METER HURDLES
16.07 NaShawn Brooks 7th
300 METER HURDLES
44.48 NaShawn Brooks 18th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:32.41 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:27.24 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:09.53 Relay Team 3rd
HIGH JUMP
6-6 Hayden Llewellyn 2nd
LONG JUMP
19-3 NaShawn Brooks 12th
19-1.75 Hayden Llewellyn 13th
TRIPLE JUMP
39-8 NaShawn Brooks 15th
39-5.5 Blake Lawson 16th
POLE VAULT
12-6 Dylan Stacy 5th
11-6 Parker Stacy 9th
