CORBIN — With a tie game and under 15 minutes left in the match, the Corbin Lady Redhounds couldn't hold off a late rally from the Southwestern Lady Warriors, falling 4-2 at home on Tuesday night.
Corbin has been a team on the verge of making a big run this season but struggled to string together more than two wins in a row for the duration of the season. A win versus Southwestern would have given them four wins in their past five games, but they fell just short.
The Lady Warriors entered the game as the top team from the 12th Region, with a record of 13-1-1 and zero losses against teams within their region. Their only loss came to Madison Southern back in August.
Lady Redhounds Coach Hannah Goins said she was happy with the way her team played, especially being able to take a quality squad like Southwestern to the wire as they did.
“I think we played well tonight. Southwestern is a very good team and we were able to play with them,” said Goins. “It was a rough loss for us in the final few minutes, but the fact that we were able to stay in the game and focused, was big for us right now.”
The Lady Redhounds kept stride with Southwestern for much of the game, playing them to a 2-2 tie with just 15 minutes remaining, before the Lady Warriors added two late goals.
Olivia Jones and Grace Gibson each scored one goal for Corbin. Gibson also assisted on Jones’ goal.
Goins said that her team has shown a lot of improvement over the past few weeks and they’ll continue to work and prepare for the postseason.
“We have been playing well the last few games, staying focused and motivated,” said Ross. “I feel we are coming together at a good time of the year.”
Corbin will return to action on Thursday, traveling to take on Sayre.
