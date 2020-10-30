LEXINGTON — The Corbin Redhound cross country team placed second overall in today’s 2020 KHSAA State Cross Country 2A Boys' Meet.
North Oldham won the team championship with 78 points while Corbin’s 133 points were good enough for a second place finish.
Eric Simons turned in a fifth-place effort (16.44.93) in the individual standings.
A complete story will be in Tuesday’s edition of the Times-Tribune.
2020 KHSAA State Cross Country 2A Boys' Team Standings (FINAL):
1. North Oldham – 78 pts
2. Corbin – 133 pts
3. Webster County – 136 pts
4. Boyd County – 137 pts
2020 KHSAA State Cross Country 2A Boys' Indiv. Results:
1. Lane Hoyes (Thomas Nelson) - 16:21.97
2. Griffin Staude (Western Hills) - 16:22.04
3. JB Terrill (Boyd Co.) - 16:41.89
4. Caden Miracle (Bell Co.) - 16:43.55
5. Sean Simons (Corbin) - 16:44.93
