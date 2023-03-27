HARLAN — Corbin captured first-place honors on the boys’ side of the Harlan County All-Comers meet, finishing with 124.5 points while host Harlan County placed second with 111.5 points. North Laurel (99 points), Whitley County (73), and Williamsburg (73) rounded out the top five teams.
On the girls’ side, Leslie County edged out Harlan County for first place honors with 129 points while the Lady Black Bears finished with 127.5 points. North Laurel finished third with 103.5 points, Corbin fourth with 93.5 points, and Williamsburg fifth with 50 points.
Listed below are the top three finishes in each boys and girls individual event along with top two finishes in the relay races.
Girls 100 Meter Dash
1. Karst, Ella Harlan County 13.48
2. Owens, Emma Harlan 13.74
3. Smith, Davie Corbin 13.81
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1. Karst, Ella Harlan County 28.36
2. Peace, Madison Williamsburg 28.66
3. Melton, Eden Leslie County 28.79
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1. Peace, Madison Williamsburg 1:04.34
2. Whitt, Kaylin Letcher County 1:05.32
3. Melton, Eden Leslie County 1:05.51
Girls 800 Meter Run
1. Simons, Mary Corbin 2:37.33
2. Ostrander, Gabriella Leslie County 2:40.82
3. Frye, Jaycee Corbin 2:41.59
Girls 1600 Meter Run
1. Allen, Taylor North Laurel 5:49.82
2. Simons, Mary Corbin 5:57.08
3. Frye, Jaycee Corbin 5:58.53
Girls 3200 Meter Run
1. Allen, Taylor North Laurel 12:26.27
2. Lewis, Lauren Harlan County 13:32.75
3. Sizemore, Sienna North Laurel 14:05.49
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1. Phillips, Paige Harlan County 17.51
2. Napier, Iris Leslie County 17.91
3. Napier, Ava Leslie County 18.11
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1. Mills, Eliza North Laurel 52.37
2. Valentine, Rosalyn North Laurel 54.04
3. Phillips, Paige Harlan County 54.54
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Harlan County 53.48
Eldridge, Emile Karst, Ella
Deleon, Aliyah No Name Given
2. Corbin 54.31
Ashurst, Emma Russell, Maddie Jo
Gibson, Grace Smith, Davie
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
1. Leslie County 1:53.96
Smith, Hayley Roark, Emily
Melton, Eden Ostrander, Gabriella
2. Pineville 1:56.80
Jackson, Abigail McQueen, Kadence
Johnson, Nadine Arnett, Ava
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1. Leslie County 4:32.99
Ostrander, Gabriella Turner, Peyton
Melton, Eden Buckle, Caroline
2. Letcher County Central 4:43.84
Anderson, Lily Bentley, Heidi
Hatton, Anna Whitt, Kaylin
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1. Corbin 10:36.53
Frye, Jaycee Jackson, Mary Hope
Elmore, Hadley Simons, Mary
2. North Laurel 10:47.61
Allen, Taylor Vickers, Riley
Moses, Haiden 09 Chappell, Belle
Girls High Jump
1. Phillips, Paige Harlan County 4-10.00
2. Fain, Jaylynn Knox Central J4-10.00
3. McQueen, Kadence Pineville 4-08.00
Girls Pole Vault
1. Roark, Emily Leslie County 8-00.00
2. Woodring, Milka Bell County 7-06.00
2. Daniels, Madison Harlan County 7-06.00
Girls Long Jump
1. Russell, Maddie Jo Corbin 15-02.00
2. Fain, Jaylynn Knox Central 15-00.00
3. Peace, Madison Williamsburg 14-00.50
Girls Triple Jump
1. Phillips, Paige Harlan County 28-09.00
2. Owens, Emma Harlan 28-06.50
2. Good, Emma Corbin 28-06.50
Girls Shot Put
1. Davidson, Baylee Leslie County 31-04.50
2. Lunsford, Taylor Harlan County 30-04.00
3. McKiddy, Chloe Whitley County 28-07.00
Girls Discus
1. Davidson, Baylee Leslie County 96-04
2. Spencer, Cadence Knox Central 82-07
3. Marlowe, Marissa Harlan 73-06
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1. Isby, Gamarius North Laurel 11.38
2. Kelly, Luke Harlan County 11.42
3. Stevens, Tye Corbin 11.71
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1. Stevens, Tye Corbin 23.01
2. Kelly, Luke Harlan County 23.53
3. Cornett, Braxton Harlan County 23.76
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1. Stevens, Tye Corbin 51.44
2. Messer, Connor Corbin 53.46
3. Ostrander, Wyatt Leslie County 54.33
Boys 800 Meter Run
1. Miracle, Caden Bell County 2:04.93
2. Yeary, Andrew Harlan Counyt 2:08.59
3. Collett, Carson North Laurel 2:09.23
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1. Miracle, Caden Bell County 4:27.67
2. Hail, John Corbin 4:53.84
3. Messer, Connor Corbin 4:54.35
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1. Terrell, Kaleb Corbin 10:49.61
2. Grubb, Joshua Whitley County 11:30.79
3. Baird, Nick Williamsburg 11:32.35
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1. Sergent, Dallas Harlan County 17.74
2. Edwards, Jaren North Laurel 18.60
3. Johnson, Austin North Laurel 18.69
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1. Edwards, Jaren North Laurel 45.87
2. Sergent, Dallas Harlan Count 47.25
3. Robbins, Landon Pineville 47.61
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Corbin ‘B’ x45.54
Stewart, Jayce Stacy, Dylan
Storms, Jaxon Brooks, NaShawn
2. Whitley County ‘B’ x46.25
Grubb, Judson Henderson, D’Shawn
Alsip, Donavan Walters, Rowen
Boys 4X200 Meter Relay
1. North Laurel 1:36.24
Anderson, Cam Collett, Carson
Edwards, Jaren Isby, Gamarius
2. Letcher County Central 1:36.64
Bolling, Jackson Caudill, Jake 11
Combs, Peyton Howard, Garrett
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1. North Laurel 3:52.12
Anderson, Cam Collett, Carson 07
Harris, Xander Isby, Gamarius 11
2. Harlan County 3:54.32
Crain, Austin Crain, Hunter
Farley, Kyle Schwenke, Jacob
4x800 Meter Relay
1. Corbin 8:29.95
Hail, John Anderson, Coleman
Brock, Nolan Messer, Connor
2. North Laurel 8:54.50
Collett, Carson Harris, Xander
Hampton, Jasper Madden, Jesse
Boys High Jump
1. Goodin, Nate Williamsburg 6-04.00
2. Llewellyn, Hayden Corbin 6-02.00
3. Mahan, Brayden Whitley County 6-00.00
Boys Pole Vault
1. Ostrander, Wyatt Leslie County 12-00.00
2. McCreary, Landon Harlan County 10-06.00
3. Stacy, Parker Corbin J10-06.00
Boys Long Jump
1. Goodin, Nate Williamsburg 20-05.50
2. Brooks, NaShawn Corbin 18-11.00
3. Haywood, Taelor Harlan County 17-11.00
Boys Triple Jump
1. Hale, Ben Williamsburg 38-08.00
2. Ostrander, Wyatt Leslie County 37-05.00
3. Howard, Brayden Harlan County 36-11.50
Boys Shot Put
1. Blevins, Connor Harlan Count 48-06.00
2. Robinson, Luke North Laurel 45-11.75
3. Gamble, Alex Williamsburg 43-05.50
Boys Discus Throw
1. Garland, Liam Harlan County X76-09
2. Howard, Spencer Corbin X74-10
3. Evans, Blake Bell County X74-09
Boys Scores
1. Corbin 124.5; 2. Harlan County 111.50; 3. North Laurel 99; 4. Whitley County 73; 4. Williamsburg 73; 6. Bell County 46; 7. Leslie County 37; 8. Harlan 26; 9. Pineville 18; 10. Middlesboro 14; 11. Jenkins 13; 12. Letcher Central 11; 13. Knox Central 9; 14. 7.
Girls Scores
1. Leslie County 129; 2. Harlan County 127.5; 3. North Laurel 103.5; 4. Corbin 93.5; 5. Williamsburg 50; 6. Pineville 32.5; 7. Harlan 32; 8. Letcher Central 30; 9. Middlesboro 27; 10. Knox Central 24.5; 11. Whitley County 20; 12. Bell County 14; 13. Clay County 7.5; 14. Jenkins 7.
