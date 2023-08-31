WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin improved to 2-1 against 50th District opponents on Thursday after pulling out a 3-1 win over Williamsburg.
The Lady Redhounds won 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, and 25-19 to improve to 7-1 overall.
“Another good district win tonight,” Corbin coach Vanessa Ross said. “We had a new lineup on the floor. We had some girls step up tonight and play really good volleyball. This has been a very long week for us -- starting school and having two district games takes a toll. But overall very proud of my team for picking up this win.”
The loss dropped the Lady Yellow Jackets to 5-7 overall, and 0-2 against district opponents, but coach Dirk Berta believes his team is getting close to capturing the volleyball program’s first district win.
“Great match between two great teams,” he said. “I love the way the girls continue to give great effort and energy, no matter what. Winning another district set is not something to take lightly. We are getting every team's best and that’s the way we want it.
“It’s only a matter of time before we break through the glass ceiling in the 50th District,” Berta added. “Just because Williamsburg hasn’t won a district match doesn’t mean that we won’t.”
