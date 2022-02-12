MANCHESTER — Corbin’s Kallie Housley continued her impressive play of late during Saturday’s matchup against Clay County, scoring 15 points to lead the Lady Redhounds to a 51-33.
The win, Corbin’s fourth in a row, improved the Lady Redhounds to 20-4 as they will now prepare for Tuesday’s battle at home against Knox Central.
Corbin struggled early, clamoring a 12-7 advantage before seeing its lead cut to 20-17 at halftime.
A five-point effort by Bailey Stewart combined with 3-pointers from Darcie Sanderson and Housley allowed the Lady Redhounds to outscore Clay County, 17-3, in the third quarter while pushing their lead to 37-20 entering the fourth quarter.
Corbin wrapped up the win by outscoring the Lady Tigers, 14-13, in the game’s final eight minutes.
Stewart joined Housley in double figures with 12 points while Darcie Anderson added nine points.
Corbin 51, Clay County 33
Corbin 13 7 17 14 51
Clay County 7 10 3 13 33
Corbin (51) — Anderson 9, Housley 15, Stewart 12, Walker 2, Faulkner 3, Stidham 4, Angel 2, Jordan 4.
Clay County (33) — Collins 3, Samples 5, Combs 6, Bowling 2, Sizemore 1, Jones 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.