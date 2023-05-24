CORBIN — Corbin was locked in at the plate during Wednesday’s 13th Region Baseball Tournament semifinal matchup against Clay County, and it paid off in the end with the Redhounds collecting a 7-4 win.
The Redhounds (26-9) will play in Thursday’s title game with a chance to repeat as regional champions after connecting on 13 hits against 13th Region Player of the Year (Coaches Association) Brandon Crawford.
Corbin scored a run in the second inning while adding another run in the third inning to take a 2-0 advantage.
Crawford delivered a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to briefly cut Clay County’s deficit to 2-1 before the Redhounds took control of the game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth while adding three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Tigers rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring three runs before Bradric Helton sealed the win for Cody Philpot’s team.
“I can’t overstate how proud I am of these guys,” Philpot said. “They just keep showing up and doing their jobs and getting better every day. We saw a top notch arm today and we hit balls hard up and down the lineup.”
Jeremiah Gilbert dominated on the mound for Corbin, tossing six innings, allowing only three hits, and one earned run while striking out nine batters. Kade Elam came in during the seventh inning and attempted to close the game out for the Redhounds, but the Tigers had other plans.
Clay County scored three runs which made Philpot pitch Helton to seal the win.
“Jeremiah continued to do what he does and showed why he’s one of the top arms in this region,” Philpot said. “We faced some adversity late and never panicked. Bradric slammed the door and gave us a chance at a championship tomorrow. Whoever we play, it’s going to be a battle and a great atmosphere. We’re excited.”
Cameron Combs led the way at the plate for Corbin, going 3-for-4 with one run scored while Cam Estep was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and two runs scored. Gilbert also did damage at the plate collecting two hits, an RBI, and a run scored.
Kade Elam finished with two hits and scored once while Walker Landrum connected on a home run, drove in two runs, and scored once.
Noah Cima finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Mikey Neal and Bradric Helton each had a hit apiece. Jacob Baker scored a run in the win.
Crawford finished with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored for Clay County (20-12-1) while Ethan Jackson and Hayden Crockett each finished with a hit apiece. Zachary Saylor had a hit and two RBI for the Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.