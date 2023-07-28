Folks, we have already gone through the “Very Early” boys and girls 13th Region basketball rankings, and now it’s time to shift our focus to the top team in this season’s 13th Region Football Rankings.
Please keep in mind that these rankings are subject to change multiple times before the end of the season and even before the season kicks off in a few weeks.
With that said, let’s dive into the rankings.
1. Corbin Redhounds (14-1)
Corbin is once again loaded with talent and is expected to be one of the top teams in Class 4A and the state.
Tom Greer’s squad boasts weapons on both offense and defense, including quarterback Kade Elam, receiver Carter Stewart, and lineman Franklin West.
Zander Curry is also a valuable asset on both sides of the ball.
Additionally, the return of players like Eli Pietrowski, Nashshawn Brooks, Evan Baker, Mikey Neal, and Jace Hatfield, along with transfers Guy Bailey, Jacob Smith, and Jerod Smith, is expected to greatly contribute to Corbin’s success.
2. Bell County Bobcats (10-3)
As the saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Bell County secures the No. 2 spot after winning 10 games last season.
The key to the Bobcats’ success lies in the performance of Daniel Thomas, who rushed for an impressive 2,228 yards and 29 touchdowns. Thomas, the reigning L4 Security 13th Region Player of the Year, also recorded five receiving touchdowns.
Quarterback Blake Burnett’s return adds strength to the team, making him one of the top signal callers in the state.
Although Bell County has some defensive gaps to fill, Dudley Hilton’s squad is expected to improve consistently throughout the season.
3. Clay County Tigers (7-4)
The Tigers boast some of the region’s best talent, and while some may consider ranking Clay County a bit high, I firmly believe they have a great chance of finishing the regular season with only one or two losses.
With the return of quarterback Tate Rice, wide receiver Tyson Wagers, and several other offensive and defensive weapons, the Tigers have the potential to make this a memorable season.
4. Knox Central panthers (5-6)
After a five-win season last fall, Dusty Buckner’s squad is determined to improve upon that record this year.
With the return of Steve Partin, a Yale University commit who had an outstanding junior season, the Panthers are poised for success.
Quarterback Mason Griffin, who gained valuable experience last season, is expected to show improvement as the season progresses.
5. North Laurel Jaguars (6-6)
The Jaguars faced some significant losses due to graduation and transfers last season.
Starting quarterback Tucker Warren and former Jaguar defensive player Austin Johnson have moved on, leaving big shoes to fill.
However, the team still has plenty of talent.
Hunter Morgan is expected to step in as the Jaguars’ new quarterback, with Jack Chappell and Ethan Gregory providing excellent receiving options. Gregory, who rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, aims to build upon his success.
Defensively, Treyshawn Holmes-Evans, Elijah Miller, and Cole Messer will lead the way.
6. Harlan County Black Bears (4-7)
After an inconsistent season last year, the Black Bears are determined to show significant improvement this season.
With the talent they have returning, this team has the potential to break into the top three.
Thomas Jordan and Jonah Swanner will be back in the backfield, alongside quarterback Ethan Rhymer.
Carter Howard will provide experience and leadership on the defensive side.
7. Middlesboro Yellow Jackets (7-4)
After facing some challenges last season, Middlesboro is expected to have a solid performance this fall.
The return of quarterback Cayden Grigsby, along with playmakers Kameron Wilson, Jack Yoakum, Rylee Foster, and lineman Trey King, who is considered one of the best in the mountains, will undoubtedly bolster the team’s chances.
8. Williamsburg Yellow Jackets (7-3)
The Yellow Jackets faced significant losses with the graduation of former quarterback Sydney Bowen, who was their leading passer and rusher. However, Williamsburg still has plenty of talent to rely on.
Nate Goodin will step in as the new quarterback, while Hunter Thomas and Matt Davis will contribute in the backfield.
Wide receivers Cooper Prewitt, Peyton Hamilton, Holden Clark, Jamon Henry, Mason Powers, and Hayden Kleinert will have the opportunity to showcase their skills.
Additionally, linemen Alex Gamble, Zach Bowen, and Peyton Tye, with Gamble being one of the best in Class A, will provide strength and stability to the team.
9. Whitley County Colonels (3-8)
Under the leadership of Coach Matt Rhymer, the Colonels are expected to show significant improvement compared to last season.
Keep an eye on players like Tye Hamblin, Shane Parker, Chris Cureton, and a mix of veteran players and newcomers who are eager to make an impact and create some noise on the field.
10. (tie) Pineville Mountain Lions (7-4)
The Mountain Lions have the advantage of having quarterback Sawyer Thompson, who is considered one of the best in the 13th Region, leading their offense.
Landon Robbins, a force in the backfield, will also contribute to the team’s success.
A strong start will be crucial for Pineville to maintain their position in the rankings.
10. (tie) Harlan Green Dragons (8-4)
Despite graduating seven key players from last season’s eight-win squad, the Green Dragons are determined to maintain their level of success.
Quarterback Donovan Montanaro returns, along with Darius Akal and other key players from last year’s team, providing a solid foundation for the upcoming season.
12. South Laurel Cardinals (2-8)
The Cardinals are eager to improve upon last season’s two-win record and have the talent to do so.
Coach Allen Mitchell’s squad is expected to show significant improvement and has the potential to climb up the rankings.
13. Lynn Camp Wildcats (2-9)
With first-year coach Darrell Hendrix at the helm, the Wildcats are determined to become contenders not only in their district but also in the region.
Hendrix’s familiarity with the Lynn Camp program will undoubtedly contribute to the team’s growth and development.
14. Jackson County generals (0-10)
After a challenging season with no wins last year, the General football program is looking to bounce back.
Jackson County must focus on improving their offensive performance to give themselves a chance to secure victories.
With only 34 points scored and seven shutouts last season, offensive improvement is crucial for the team’s success.
Please note that these rankings are based on early assessments and are subject to change as the season progresses.
