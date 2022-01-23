CORBIN — Corbin celebrated senior night in fine fashion, picking up a 68-35 blowout win over Buckhorn while improving to a 13th Region-best 15-3.
The Lady Redhounds used a 15-2 run to begin the game, and never looked back during their 33-point victory.
Shelby Stewart’s 16 points led the way for Corbin. Kallie Housley added 11 points while Kaila Stidham and Darcie Anderson each scored 10 points apiece.
The Lady Redhounds were paced by Shelby Stewart’s five points in the first quarter while Stidham added four points. Both Lauren Faulkner and Anderson each hit a 3-pointer apiece.
Corbin’s lead grew to 39-13 at halftime as Anderson scored seven points while Housley added six points, and Shelby Stewart had five points.
Shelby Stewart hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter and scored six points while Housley added five points. The Lady Redhounds outscored Buckhorn, 23-10, during the period to extend their advantage to 62-23.
Corbin will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Williamsburg. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Corbin 68, Buckhorn 35
Buckhorn 2 11 10 12 35
Corbin 15 24 23 6 68
Buckhorn (35) — Daniel 19, Peace 3, Combs 1, Riley 2, Bowling 10.
Corbin (68) — Anderson 10, S. Stewart 16, Housley 11, B. Stewart 5, Walker 2, Stidham 10, Faulkner 5, Angel 7, Jordan 2.
