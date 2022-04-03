WHITESBURG — Archers from Corbin High School, North Laurel High School, and South Laurel High School competed in this past weekend’s KHSAA 10th Region Boys’ Archery Tournament as South Laurel’s Tayten Sowders turned in a seventh-place effort finishing with a score of 285, and 16 tens.
North Laurel placed third overall with a score of 1,915 while Corbin finished fourth with a score of 1,898. South Laurel didn’t have enough archers to compete for an overall team score.
Logan Tyree (281, 17) led North Laurel with an 11th place finish while Chaz Disney (280, 13) finished in 15th place for Corbin.
A list of all Corbin, North Laurel, and South Laurel finishes is below:
KHSAA 10th Region Boys’ Archery Tournament
Boys’ Team Results
1. Letcher Central 1,966; 2. Perry Central 1,952; 3. North Laurel 1,915; 4. Corbin 1,898; 5. Wolfe County 1,898; 6. Harlan County 1,802; 7. Knott Central 1,782; 8. Leslie County 1,754.
Boys’ Individual Results
Corbin
15th — Chaz Disney 280, 13
18th — Blake Butler 279, 13
21st — Hudson Coe 277, 15
24th — Jace Hatfield 277, 11
36th — Luke Hatfield 267, 10
52nd — Samuel Edwards 259, 11
55th — Elijah Fortney 259, 8
57th — Mac Collins 258, 9
76th — Jacob Henson 235, 3
77th — Tip Edwards 232, 2
North Laurel
11th — Logan Tyree 281, 17
17th — Isaac Ivey 279, 14
19th — Matthew Cochrane 278, 12
26th — Trey Hensley 276, 13
32nd — Reece Weaver 271, 10
38th — Rhett Woods 266, 9
43rd — Dominic Hearn 264, 12
46th — Tommy Monhollen 261, 9
59th — Hunter Martin 257, 5
62nd — Zackery Philpot 256, 6
67th — Shawn Thomas 250, 6
South Laurel
7th — Tayten Sowders 285, 16
