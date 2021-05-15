Corbin Middle School captured the SEKYMSBC Middle School Conference Tournament championship after defeating South Laurel, 15-7, in Saturday’s championship game. The Redhounds were led by Caynan Sizemore’s three home runs, and six RBI efforts. Corbin finished with 12 hits as Lucas Tarvin and Ethan Slone both had multiple hits in the win. 

