CORBIN — The Corbin girls soccer team's season came to a close in the Elite Eight of the state tournament with an 8-2 loss to West Jessamine.
Before the game, the Lady Redhounds had won six straight, and will finish the season with a 17-5-1 record.
The Lady Colts got themselves up to an impressive 5-0 lead before halftime, which gave them confidence to finish the match out.
They did exactly that, scoring two more times before Corbin could answer. But it wouldn't be enough for the Lady Redhounds as the Lady Colts put one more on the board just a few moments later.
Corbin would end the match with a goal from Olivia Jones, but the damage had been done.
The Lady Redhounds finish the season 17-5-1, and Grace Gibson finished her high school career with a season best of 52 goals.
