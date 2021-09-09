WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin remains perfect for another day.
The Lady Redhounds (8-0) ran their win streak to eight games to open the season by handing 50th District opponent Williamsburg (4-3) a 25-14, 25-15, and 25-14 loss on Thursday. Corbin is now 4-0 against district foes while the Lady Yellow Jackets fell to 0-2.
“It’s always great to get another district win under our belt,” Corbin coach Vanessa Ross said. “Our Freshmen, JV, and varsity all won tonight. I’m very proud of all of our girls tonight. Go Hounds.
