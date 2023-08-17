CORBIN — Vanessa Ross’ Corbin Lady Redhounds improved to a perfect 2-0 after defeating Rockcastle County, 3-0, at home on Thursday.
The Lady Redhounds wasted little time with the Lady Rockets, picking up an easy 25-12 win in the first set before cruising to an easy, 25-12, win in the second set.
Corbin put the finishing touches on the win in the third set by picking up a 25-19 victory.
“We played really well tonight. I felt that our hitters were connecting with our setter,” Ross said. “Our defense was reading the other side of the court. We were placing serves where they needed to be. We were running plays, the girls seemed to be more confident tonight. I don’t brag on them often but I am very pleased with the way that we looked tonight.”
The Lady Redhounds will be back in action Tuesday at home against Pulaski County.
