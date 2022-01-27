CORBIN — Corbin’s first-ever wrestling match at home on Wednesday didn’t turn out the way the Redhounds wanted but they did hang tough until the end before losing to Whitley County, 48-36.
Despite the loss, Corbin Chuck Davis was proud of his team’s effort.
The coaches and I were very pleased with our progress and performance last night. Our kids competed and got better. I know sometimes it’s not the outcome you hope for but you learn and you grow. Some of our young kids had to get in there and wrestle some older kids and they battled.
“Overall, I feel like last night was a step in the right direction,” he said. “We are just over six weeks into building the program and to go out and be able to compete with a chance to win is testament to the work ethic and dedication of these kids. Whitley County is an established program and they have some good wrestlers. I felt like our kids competed and didn’t back down.
“We will be back in action Saturday as we travel to Perry County to compete in the Nick Cory Scholarship Tournament,” Davis added. “Next Wednesday, we will travel down to Whitley County to do battle with the Colonels and Knox Central in a Tri-Duel meet. It should be fun and exciting for our kids.”
Whitley County coach Brandon Lawson was pleased with the way his wrestlers performed with Elijah Pirani (106 pounds), Caleb Canada (120), Jackson Sutton (126), Tyler King (132), Anthony Colmus (138), Andrew Meadors (144), Sam Haynes (165), and Payton Lawson (285) each recording wins.
“Our kids came prepared to wrestle tonight,” he said. “This was the best I have seen our young team wrestle. You could tell by our attitude tonight that we had something to prove. I’m so proud of the way we competed tonight.
“Our conditioning is the reason we came out victorious,” Lawson added. “Corbin’s athletes were much stronger than the majority of my wrestlers but we outlasted them and found ways to finish each match.”
Corbin managed to pick up six wins during the match with JP Carmichael (113), Rhyne Warren (150), Gage Feltner (157), Clement Sell (175), Brayden Reynolds (190), and Seth Huff (215) each picking up victories.
“A big shout out to all the fans that came out last night to watch the first-ever home wrestling match in school history,” Davis said. “ I couldn’t believe how many fans were in the stands. It’s nice to see the community so involved and packing the house. Just a great atmosphere to wrestle in and a good way to introduce people to the sport.
“I would like to give a special thanks to the University of the Cumberland Women’s Wrestling team for coming out last night and helping out getting in the stands to help educate people on how to watch wrestling,” he added. “There is something special going on down there at UC. They do a fantastic job promoting the sport.”
Match Results
Whitley County (WHCO) 48.0 Corbin (CORB) 36.0
106: Elijah Pirani (WHCO) over (CORB) (For.)
113: John Paul (JP) Carmichael (CORB) over (WHCO) (For.)
120: Caleb Canada (WHCO) over Chloe Hensley (CORB) (Fall 2:57)
126: Jackson Sutton (WHCO) over Stephen Brent (BJ) Jackson (CORB) (Fall 5:42)
132: Tyler King (WHCO) over Maddox Sizemore (CORB) (Fall 3:07)
138: Anthony Colmus (WHCO) over John Hail (CORB) (Fall 1:16)
144: Andrew Meadors (WHCO) over Koryon Smith (CORB) (Fall 5:24)
150: Rhyne Warren (CORB) over Patti McIntire (WHCO) (Fall 2:17)
157: Gage Feltner (CORB) over (WHCO) (For.)
165: Sam Haynes (WHCO) over Lelan White (CORB) (Fall 0:00)
175: Clement Sell (CORB) over Andrew Sears (WHCO) (Fall 0:46)
190: Brayden Reynolds (CORB) over Taya Allen (WHCO) (Fall 0:33)
215: Seth Huff (CORB) over Ethan Renfro (WHCO) (Fall 1:15)
285: Payton Lawson (WHCO) over Gage Douglas (CORB) (Fall 0:46)
