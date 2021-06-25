LONDON — Corbin’s 9-10-year old All-Stars built a 9-1 lead before holding off a late rally by South Laurel to pick up a 9-5 win during Friday’s Area 2 9-10-year old All-Star Tournament.
Corbin will be back in action Saturday at 7 p.m. against North Laurel in the winner’s bracket finals.
Corbin jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before seeing South Laurel score a run in the top of the third to cut its deficit to 2-1.
Corbin built some distance in the third inning by scoring two more runs while adding two runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth inning to take a 9-1 advantage.
South Laurel scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning but the damage had already been done.
Gatlin Godsey led Corbin with a 2-for-2 effort at the plate while finishing with three runs scored. Cole Moore and Jacob Alder each finished with a hit and two RBI apiece while Kaden King and Grayson Gibbs each had a hit and an RBI apiece. Cameron Crusenberry finished with a hit and two runs scored.
Alder picked up the win on the mound, allowing only one hit and one earned run while striking out five batters in four innings of work.
Luke Floyd led South Laurel with two hits while Memphis Hensley finished with a hit and an RBI. Dylan Turner drove in a run and scored a run while Braycen Middleton, Camden Craig, and Mason Bryant each finished with a hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.