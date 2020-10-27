CORBIN — Corbin High School has its new varsity softball coach.
After spending six years as an assistant coach at Corbin while also coaching the Corbin Middle School softball team for two years, Crystal Stidham will now serve as the head coach for the varsity softball program.
Stidham will be replacing former coach Dana White, who resigned this past year. She will be taking over a Lady Redhound team that posted an 11-13 mark back in 2019.
An updated story will appear in Thursday’s edition of the Times-Tribune.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.