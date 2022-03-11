1

The Corbin High School cheerleading squad received a call to return to Rupp Arena during Friday's even session of the 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls' Sweet 16, and it turned out to be good news — Corbin captured the KHSAA In-Game Competition Championship. | Photo bY Les Nicholson

LEXINGTON —The Corbin High School cheerleading squad received a call to return to Rupp Arena during Friday's even session of the 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls' Sweet 16, and it turned out to be good news — Corbin captured the KHSAA In-Game Competition Championship.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you