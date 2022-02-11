CORBIN — With a big win over Madison Central on Friday, the Corbin Redhounds are showing why they are one team no one wants to face when it comes to the postseason.
The Redhounds have now won seven games in a row, and their win over the Indians on Friday may be their best win of the season. Madison Central, who has wins over fellow 13th Region teams Knox Central and Harlan County, has been considered one of the top 15 to 20 teams in the entire state this season.
Coach Tony Pietrowski said he wanted his team to play against top competition, especially before the postseason begins, and he was happy with the way the Redhounds not only stood toe-to-toe with the Indians but outplayed them in many areas.
“We have practiced and played at a championship level of late. Hats off to my kids for that. I am glad to see it equate to success on the floor. They deserve it,” said Pietrowski. “Madison Central is a top-20 team in the state. Tonight, we were better than them in a lot of facets. It is encouraging for us to see that level of play.”
Once again, it was star guard Hayden Llewelyn who came up huge for Corbin. The junior poured in a game-high 29 points while making play after play when the Redhounds needed it the most. Carter Stewart also had a big game for Corbin, finishing with 24 points, including five made three-pointers.
Corbin’s shooting played a big role in the win. The Redhounds connected on eight three-point shots and went 26-of-35 from the free-throw line, including 14-of-18 down the stretch when Madison Central put them on the line late in the game.
Pietrowski said Llewelyn and Stewart came through for the Redhounds when they need them to.
“Carter Stewart was special tonight. He scored the ball extremely well, but his defensive effort was off the charts,” said Pietrowski. “Hayden continued to impress. Madison Central is a very good defensive team and they struggled to contain him.”
It was a strong start and a strong finish that propelled the Redhounds to the win. They took a 21-13 lead to start the game, a pair of threes from Stewart, and seven points from Brody Wells in the period. With Llewelyn held to just one point in the second quarter, Stewart showed up huge again, knocking down two three-point shots and scoring eight points, and Eli Pietrowski added four, to extend the Corbin lead to 34-27 at the half.
Madison Central made a bit of a run in the third quarter. Robby Todd scored nine points in the third for the Indians, but Llewlyn would not be outdone, scoring nine points of his own. Another big three from Stewart helped keep Corbin on top, as they held onto a 49-44 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
The Redhounds’ shooting took over in the fourth. Llewelyn connected on a pair of threes and Corbin was incredible from the charity stripe, knocking down 14-of-18 free throws to seal the 71-60 win.
Pietrowski said he was happy with his team’s overall effort in the win and believes they are figuring things out at just the right time.
“Our entire team played with great effort, really well defensively, and we are figuring out how to use all of our weapons on the offensive side of the ball,” said Pietrowski. “We have a quick turnaround as we face off against OBI tomorrow at 1 o’clock.”
