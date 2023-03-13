CORBIN — The Corbin girls tennis team hosted Harlan County and Casey County at the Curt Hart Tennis Complex, and came away with two impressive wins.
The Lady Redhounds cruised to an easy 6-0 match win (extending their 2023 season record to 3-0) over Harlan County with their only challenge coming at the one doubles spot where Allison Lundy and Abby Lunsford held on for the close win over Gaw and Hall, 6-4, 7-5.
“We certainly did not play our best in this one doubles match,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “We were lucky to escape with the win over a pretty good Harlan County team. It’s early in the season and I’m looking forward to seeing our girls gain that mental toughness that is needed to win tennis matches. Overall, we did very well.”
Corbin’s second match of the day turned out to be an 8-1 victory over Casey County, extending its record to 4-0 on the season.
“Casey County has a great group of players, parents and coaches,” Jones said. “We always love to play them as we both push each other to get battle ready before heading into important play within our respective regions.”
Corbin 6, Harlan County 0
Singles
1. Kaiden Walden (C) def. L. Hall (HC), 8-2
2. Allison Lundy (C) def. A. Gaw (HC), 8-1
3. Abby Lunsford (C) def. K. Dunn (HC), 8-2
Doubles
1. Lundy/Lunsford (C) def. Gaw/Hall (HC), 6-4, 7-5
2. Haley Carr/Mary Alice McVey (C) def. Dunn/Daniels (HC), 8-1
3. Karlee Dickerson/Addison Bingham (C) def. Ball/Day (HC), 8-2
Corbin 8, Casey County 1
Singles
1. Olivia McArthur (C) def. L. Baldwin (CC), 8-5
2. Lindsay Jones (C) def. K. Cundiff (CC), 8-0
3. Katie Morton (C) def. G. Demrow (CC), 8-1
4. Kaiden Walden (C) def. K. Cundiff (CC), 8-3
5. Mary Alice McVey (C) def. J. King (CC), 8-4
6. Haley Carr (C) lost to M. Cain (CC), 8-1
Doubles
1. McArthur/Morton (C) def. Demrow/Cundiff (CC), 8-6
2. Jones/Walden (C) def. King/Cundiff (CC), 8-1
3. Allison Lundy/Abby Lunsford (C) def. Baldwin/Carey (CC), 8-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.